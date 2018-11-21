JANESVILLE
Some people who have suicidal thoughts can be helped with quick intervention, but others need help over a number of weeks or months, said Greg Winkler, the behavioral health division manager at Rock County Human Services.
A grant awarded to Rock County Human Services will benefit those who need long-term help.
The state Department of Health Services announced last week Rock County is one of 15 counties awarded $20,000 grants to enhance mental health crisis intervention services, according to a news release. Each county must complete a project in six months using the money. Counties that show improvement will receive an additional $5,000, according to the release.
Rock County will use its grant to train about 100 staff members in the Collaborative Assessment and Management of Suicidality program, Winkler said.
The program encourages “a highly interactive assessment process” between clinicians and patients in developing treatment plans, according to the program’s website.
Staff members at the human services department work every day with people who have thoughts of suicide. Some are referred through the county’s crisis intervention hotline; others are clients who already use human services for other reasons, Winkler said.
The training will prevent people at high risk of suicide from being hospitalized, Winkler said.
Winkler and his staff would rather people receive long-term help than go to the hospital because hospitalization is less about mental health treatment and more about providing a temporary safe space, he said.
Hospitalizations can also be expensive or emotionally jarring for people who are already struggling, he added.
Human services staff members will attend a daylong training session later this month and receive supplemental training materials to have outside of the session, Winkler said.
Some of the grant money will be used for ongoing consultation to ensure staff understand the training and use it effectively, Winkler said.
