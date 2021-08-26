JANESVILLE
If there has been a rift between Rock County’s Human Services Department and some foster parents who say they’re concerned over how the county’s child welfare system is being run, a forum on Wednesday showed a county board committee is at least open to hearing about it.
The Human Services Board allowed foster parents and others to ask the board and Human Services Department officials pointed questions about what they say are shifts in how the county handles screenings, placement and management of cases of at-risk children.
Kate Luster, the department’s director, and several members of the Child Protective Services staff she manages in Rock County provided layers of data and several explanations of department procedures they said show the county has been more efficient and successful at handling the county’s child welfare caseload than some foster parents and local media have reported in recent weeks.
In an unusual turn during a meeting held over Zoom under continued COVID-19 protocols, the board allowed parents to submit questions to the board and to Luster and her staff in real time during the meeting via Zoom’s chatroom function.
And rather than limiting comments or questions by residents to the public comment section of the meeting—which doesn’t typically allow for elected officials or county employees to respond—the meeting was run more as a roundtable that allowed parents to at least ask some questions.
Questions and answersThe talks rolled out over a 90-minute segment of the meeting during which Luster and her staff gave the Human Services Board a detailed overview of how CPS staff and supervisors handle paperwork. Luster and other staff members explained that some shifts in how the child welfare system operates here are part of a nationwide move toward “families first,” which is a federal framework that restructures child welfare funding to focus more on children being reunited with their birth parents than on foster parent care.
One parent asked Wednesday why Human Services officials in some cases apparently have not informed local, private counseling agencies in some children’s cases of significant changes to those children’s status—including when the county closed out their cases or moved children from the care of one foster parent to another.
Another resident asked if Health Services thought it was appropriate that in one instance, the county had not once made “face-to-face” contact with one child’s birth mother during a 16-month period while the child was supposed to be on the county’s CPS caseload.
And while Human Services department officials and staff said they were unable during a board meeting to answer those and some other questions about specific children’s cases, Human Services Board Chairman Brain Knudson said he looked forward to allowing such inclusive forums to be conducted at future committee meetings.
New data
As she has over the last two weeks, Luster continued to defend her staff and management’s handling of its CPS caseload, showing data that she said proves the CPS staff has now swept through the bulk of a backlog in reporting that as of July showed that 70% of initial screening reports for children had not been completed.
Under state rules, Rock County is required to complete initial investigations of individual complaints of child safety and well-being, and within 60 days, those reports must either be logged as closed cases or cases opened for child services.
Luster said that even in cases in which the department is behind on filing paperwork, it doesn’t prevent CPS caseworkers and supervisors from moving forward on placing those children in protective care or crafting in-home safety plans for them.
Luster also continued to claim that The Gazette and foster parents have mischaracterized and overstated CPS case worker turnover by gauging employee churn over a five-year period rather than taking a more granular, short-term view of the twists and turns of recruiting, hiring and retaining workers.
Luster on Tuesday acknowledged the Human Services’ rate of caseworker turnover is an area of concern to her and CPS supervisors because she said it can delay casework and delay children in the CPS pipeline having “positive outcomes.”
But Luster blamed some of the churn on a shuffling of workers within the system that has come as her department has begun to work in recent months to analyze and tackle the turnover issue.
Seeking accountability
Some foster parents have complained recently that they haven’t had a public forum to bring concerns to the Human Services Board or the full county board. The Human Services Department, foster parents and CPS workers have for the last few years worked in an ad hoc focus group intended to discuss the department’s policies and practices in the child welfare system.
That committee voted in its last meeting to allow one county board member to sit in on the ad-hoc committee, Kelly Berg, a local foster parent who is a member of the focus group.
Berg said she was “pleasantly surprised” that the Human Services Board allowed residents to ask questions about the child welfare system during the meeting.
But Berg said she thinks Human Services staff and leaders on Wednesday went heavy on an outline of departmental policies and procedures and sidestepped or glossed over bigger concerns over the county’s child welfare system that local foster parents, current and former CPS workers, and even local teachers have begun to voice publicly.
Berg said it is troubling that the county continues to acknowledge it is struggling to meet benchmarks in reporting on cases, and she said she doesn’t understand why those managing the system want to gloss over it.
“Our concern isn’t the structure or the rate at which the county is giving ‘families first’ services to families rather than going through the foster care system,” Berg said. “Our concern is that there are kids who aren’t really down on paper as being in the system. There’s no way of knowing how long you’ve been doing whatever you’re doing with the child. Where’s the accountability for that?”