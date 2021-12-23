JANESVILLE
Rock County Human Services Director Kate Luster said her agency seeks to use new twice-monthly updates to give county officials a more transparent and up-to-date view of the county’s child welfare system.
In a presentation to the Human Services Board on Wednesday, Luster laid out a strategy she said is aimed at boosting morale and cohesion among Child Protective Services staff amid a trend this year of high employee turnover and public concern over how the county’s child welfare system serves children and families.
Luster’s assurances to the county board subcommittee came as the county plans early next year to launch a monthslong, third-party probe of the child welfare system’s policies, practices, staffing and compliance with federal and state benchmarks.
County officials ordered the probe after concerns emerged about turnover in CPS staffing and missed deadlines for required data reporting on cases of some children being investigated for possible services.
Luster said her agency plans throughout the probe to continue a “workforce well-being” program through Alia, a Minnesota-based consulting firm that specializes in helping child welfare systems adopt changes driven by the Family First Prevention Services Act, a federal law enacted in 2018 by Congress and then-President Donald Trump that requires child welfare agencies to place fewer children in custody outside of their birth families.
The shift toward keeping more children with their families and out of foster care is occurring nationwide, but it remains controversial among some foster parents and others in the child welfare services community.
Top officials in the Human Services Department, who have overarching authority over the county’s child welfare system, have defended the department’s handling of casework. They have said the county is shifting toward a greater focus on reunification of children with birth families.
Luster said Wednesday that one of her agency’s top goals is to continue to draw down the number of children being placed outside their birth homes, but she said the department also is invested in keeping the human services committee abreast of how it is responding to ongoing challenges of hiring and retaining CPS staff.
“There’s so much going on, and there’s a fast pace of change,” Luster told the committee Wednesday. “There are issues for staff. There are issues around policy. There’s community-related issues. There’s provider and stakeholder issues. And so being able to just assure that we have this regularly on the agenda seems to be smart and important,” Luster said.
Local foster parents and others who work with children in the county’s child welfare system complained earlier this year that employee turnover and low morale were two factors leading to breakdowns in casework—specifically, reported delays in investigative documentation for children who could be in need of child welfare services.
Luster said her agency plans to deliver twice-monthly presentations to the Human Services Board to give board members and the public updated data and information on casework and the number of children the agency places in services either inside or outside the home.
She said she also intends to keep the committee up to speed on the twists and turns in staffing.
“They (Rock County’s Human Resources Department) can get us information, like how many applications have come in, how many of those got screened through, and then we can report how many have we interviewed, how many were offered (jobs), all of that,” Luster said. “So you can kind of see the flow of workforce challenges, which are very much an issue.”
Luster said that after Human Services and Alia launched a “workforce well-being” program for CPS staff this fall, staff members are beginning to show improved morale. Luster said she attributes the improvement in morale in part to some workers being able to return to the office after months in a work-from-home environment.
Human Services Board member and county supervisor Kathy Schulz said that during the updates, she would like to see explanations of the department’s decisions and the circumstances behind some reported instances of children being placed in the custody of “three or four” different families in a short period of time.
In an email this week, Rock County Administrator Josh Smith told The Gazette he had been awaiting proposals from three firms the county is considering for an independent probe of the county’s child welfare system and workforce.
The three firms the county has been considering are The Butler Institute, a consulting and research group that operates through the University of Denver’s school of social work; the Alabama-based Child Welfare Policy and Practice Group, an agency that says it works to improve services to child welfare systems; and ICF International, a publicly traded consulting firm with broad experience in private industry and public policy consulting.
Smith said he aims to bring a recommendation to the Human Services Board on Jan. 12. If the board makes a recommendation, it would head to the finance committee Jan. 13 because hiring a consultant would require a budget amendment.
The full county board could vote on a recommendation Jan. 13, although Smith has cautioned the board that it likely will take months for a consultant to conduct a probe and return with findings.