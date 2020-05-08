Hospitals’ preoccupation with the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to put elective surgeries on hold, but some hospitals are starting to reschedule those surgeries so they don’t keep patients waiting indefinitely.
By the end of May, Edgerton Hospital and Health Services will have all of its services available again, but on a smaller scale and with processes in place to keep patients and workers safe, hospital spokeswoman Sunny Bowditch said.
Hospitals have been and will continue to be safe places, said Jim Schultz, CEO of Edgerton Hospital.
He said people should not feel like they have to avoid medical care because they might get sick at a hospital.
Officials from Mercyhealth, SSM Health and Beloit Health System say they will begin rolling out services gradually.
Beloit Health System will begin offering elective surgeries next week, CEO Tim McKevett said in an interview with the Beloit Daily News.
Mercyhealth has started rescheduling postponed surgeries, procedures and appointments, according to a news release. A spokeswoman declined an interview, referring a Gazette reporter to the news release and email exchanges.
Mercyhealth officials believe the health care system can isolate and treat COVID-19 patients without putting others at risk, according to the release.
In-person visits will resume soon, but patients still can see their doctors through telehealth if they choose, spokeswoman Trish Reed said in an email.
“As we gradually move forward with rescheduling deferred procedures and appointments, we will adjust staffing accordingly,” Reed said in response to a question on whether furloughed employees will return to work.
Physicians at SSM Health will choose which surgeries or procedures should be rescheduled first based on patients’ needs, said Eric Thornton, president of SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville.
Danielle Mitchell, an SSM Health physician, said patients who need elective procedures such as orthopedic surgeries, hernia surgery, mastectomies and others could experience deteriorating health if they have to wait much longer.
Testing supplies are now more available, which will allow medical staff to test everyone for COVID-19 within 72 hours before surgery, Mitchell said. That will help staff take proper precautions and keep the disease from spreading while patients are hospitalized.
A person with COVID-19 could undergo an elective surgery, but it depends on the procedure, Mitchell said.
St. Mary’s and Edgerton Hospital and Health Services will continue to restrict visitors from their facilities.
St. Mary’s staff is working on revising a long-term visitor policy that will keep patients and employees safe while accommodating more services, Mitchell said.
Hospital revenue has declined nationwide because of postponed elective procedures and in-person services. However, Thornton said finances are not a factor when deciding which services to offer.
“(SSM Health) came here to care for the community, and the community has been amazingly supportive,” he said. “... We will be here for a long time.”
As services come back online, furloughed workers will return to the hospital and clinic, Thornton said.
Edgerton Hospital and Health Services has an advantage when it comes to reinstating services because it is a small community hospital, Schultz said. But he noted that small hospitals have been hit hard financially in the pandemic, and some have closed.
Edgerton Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital have received federal aid. Officials did not disclose how much.
Federal dollars are “critical” in helping small hospitals stay afloat, Schultz said.
Mercyhealth faces significant financial hardship not only from the pandemic, but also from its struggles to get adequately reimbursed by the Illinois Medicaid system.
Hospitals have no timeline for returning to their pre-pandemic operations, Thornton said. Protective efforts such as mask wearing, social distancing, hand washing and temperature screening upon entry will remain for quite some time, he said.
Decisions will be based on how COVID-19 develops in the community, Thornton said.
“It looks to me that the trend line is increasing as far as (COVID-19) prevalence,” he said.
The uptick in cases is mostly because of increased testing, he said.
Hospital officials have to balance the number of cases with the number of hospitalizations, intensive care patients and overall hospital census when making decisions, Thornton said.