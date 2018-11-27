JANESVILLE

Three equestrian trails are now closed for the season, according to a news release from Rock County Parks Manager John Traynor.

Horse trails at Gibbs Lake Park, Happy Hollow Park and Magnolia Bluff Park closed Monday.

The Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail and Ice Age Trail will remain open until they are covered in snow, according to the release.

For more information, visit www.co.rock.wi.us.

