JANESVILLE
The Rock County Historical Society will open its campus to the public starting July 1, according to a society news release.
Visitors can make appointments to tour the Tallman House and visit exhibits in the Helen Jeffris Wood Museum and Visitor Center. Requests to hold social events or business meetings will be reviewed individually, according to the release.
Charles Tallman archive staff members and volunteers will continue to assist with research requests remotely.
Visitors must wear masks and social distance themselves while on the historical society campus, according to the release. All buildings will be regularly disinfected, and hand sanitizer will be provided.
For appointments or research requests, call 608-756-4509 or email Timothy Maahs at tmaahs@rchs.us.