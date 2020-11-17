JANESVILLE
The Rock County Historical Society is seeking individuals and organizations to sponsor and decorate trees for its annual Holiday Tree Show.
Presented in partnership with Blackhawk Community Credit Union, the tree show will run outdoors Nov. 27 through Jan. 5 and will feature more than 100 trees for residents to check out.
Businesses, nonprofits and individuals can sponsor and decorate trees. Sponsorships cost $100 and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Sponsors are welcome to place a sign next to their tree for business or personal promotion. Signs must be 18 by 24 inches or smaller.
All sponsors will be recognized on social media, the historical society’s website and on a handout available in the society’s gift shop.
The deadline to sign up is Nov. 25.
To reserve a tree or for more information, contact Tim Maahs at 608-756-4509, ext. 301, or tmaahs@rchs.us or visit rchs.us/holiday-trees.