JANESVILLE

The Rock County Historical Society will host its fourth annual farm-to-table meal this September, according to a news release.

The meal will take place at noon Sept. 8 on the RCHS campus, 440 N. Jackson St. Chefs from Velvet Buffalo Cafe in Beloit will prepare the four-course meal using locally sourced ingredients, according to the release.

The event will also honor five local agriculture businesses—Johnson Tractor, Skelly's Farm Market, MacFarlane Pheasants, The Schlueter Company, and Jack and Dick's Feed and Garden.

Bathtub Mothers, a three-piece acoustic blues band, will perform live music during the meal. Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased online or by calling 608-756-4509, ext. 301.