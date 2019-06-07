JANESVILLE

The Rock County Historical Society will host a Father's Day event entitled "Beer, Ammo and Artifacts" next weekend, according to a press release.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 16, on the historical society campus at 440 N. Jackson St., Janesville.

The open house will showcase a collection of historic weapons in a room "now curated with a more masculine feel." Guests can purchase beer from Rock County Brewing Company, according to the release.

There also will be a display of Native American artifacts, and visitors can learn about the history of collecting.

Tickets are $10 and are available in advance or at the door.