JANESVILLE
If William Morrison Tallman were alive today, not only would he be nearing his 214th birthday, but he would likely still recognize his former house at 440 N. Jackson St.
The house that Tallman paid $33,000 in gold to build in 1857 is a centerpiece attraction that draws 20,000 visitors annually to the center of Janesville.
But if houses constructed 20 years ago need touch-ups, imagine having to take care of buildings constructed 165 years ago.
That is the task that Tim Maahs undertook eight years ago when he became director of the Rock County Historical Society.
The Lincoln-Tallman Restorations and Rotary Botanical Gardens rank among the top tourist attractions in Janesville. Part of Maahs’ job is to make sure the Tallman House property remains deserving of the attention.
Buildings on the grounds are being renovated in anticipation of visitors returning when May arrives.
The city of Janesville owns all three of the buildings at 440 N. Jackson St. The Tallman family lived at their grand residence until 1915, then donated it to the city in 1950. The six-floor, 20-room house, in which Abraham Lincoln spent a night in 1859 during his presidential campaign ahead of the 1860 election, needs constant attention.
The city gives the historical society a stipend each year that covers about 50% of the maintenance and renovation budget for the three buildings.
“We have to hustle to keep up with everything,” Maahs said.
Another building on the historical society campus, the Wilson King Stone House, was moved there from its original setting on St. Lawrence Avenue closer to downtown in 1964. Because of the move, the structure is not technically a historical building.
Maahs said the Wilson King Stone House will have a certified commercial kitchen downstairs, a kitchen on the ground level for demonstrations and a seating area for 40 to 50 guests.
“You can rent it and bring your own chef in,” Maahs said. “You can use it for business dinner meetings. There is a lot of teaching (demonstrations) that go on in that space.”
The commercial kitchen downstairs will be used for catering for large-scale weddings, receptions or similar gatherings such as celebrations of life.
Last summer, the grounds held its biggest wedding party to date of 350 people.
“They got married on the grounds, had their photos taken there and had their reception there,” Maahs said.
Outside party rentals became a priority for Maahs when he took over as director of the Rock County Historical Society eight years ago.
“In 2020, we actually tripled our wedding business,” Maahs said.
Adding a commercial kitchen should help the site book bigger events. In the past, caterers would have to transport food for parties to the Tallman House, which was expensive for the wedding party.
The Wilson King Stone House project should be completed by the end of summer.
“The whole concept of getting this work done was a way for RCHS to diversify its income to maintain the Tallman House,” Maahs said.
Maahs, who worked for the Wisconsin Historical and Preservation Society before taking over his RCHS duties, kept the state agency informed of the plans despite not being required to do that. That communication proved beneficial.
“They gave us a few ideas that saved us a lot of money,” Maahs said.
The winter months are when historical society staff gets a bit of downtime while painters and plasterers are busy. Employees are now warming up with just a month to go before tours and other activities resume.
The only historical society building open to the public before May is the artisan gift shop, which features one-of-a-kind artwork and crafts made by local artists. Interested visitors can call the Rock County Historical Society at 608-756-4509 to make an appointment.
Last year, the exterior of the one-room Francis Willard Schoolhouse was restored and painted. In January, half the contents of the Tallman House had to be removed to allow for work to be done, including most of the museum-style exhibits inside.
Now it’s time for the staff to take over.
“It was a very, very busy first quarter (of 2022) for us,” Maahs said. “When you’re closed, you’re not generating revenue. We’re anxious to get going.”