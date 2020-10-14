JANESVILLE
The Rock County Historical Society is offering two guided tours focusing on trailblazing women and cemetery folklore in October as part of its Chill at Oak Hill Cemetery Tours program.
Hour-long tours are offered Wednesdays through Saturdays weekly until Oct. 31.
Residents can learn about cemeteries and hear stories about interesting residents and superstitions during the "Burials, Folklore and the Role of the Cemetery" tours, which start at 2 and 4 p.m.
"Women of Oak Hill" tours will stop at grave sites of trailblazing women buried in Oak Hill Cemetery. Those tours begin at 1, 3 and 5 p.m.
Masks are required and social-distancing measures will be in place. Each tour is limited to 20 people.
Tickets cost $10 per person and will be available until the start of each tour.
To buy tickets or for more information, call the historical society at 608-756-4509 or visit rchs.us.