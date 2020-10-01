JANESVILLE
Despite the success of its recent yard sale, the Rock County Historical Society is seeking donations to help cover the cost of utilities through next May.
More than 500 people attended the historical society’s yard sale last Saturday, which raised more than $10,000.
“We are extremely grateful to everyone who participated in the yard sale,” Tim Maahs, executive director, said in a news release. “The $10,000 raised will go a long way toward covering electricity and heat costs through the winter.”
However, an additional $8,000 is needed to completely cover utility costs. Donations will help pay winter utility bills for the Lincoln-Tallman House museum and the Helen Jeffris Wood Museum & Visitor Center.
To donate to the historical society, call 608-756-4509, email Maahs at tmaahs@rchs.us or visit rchs.us.