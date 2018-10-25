Debra Wolniak has joined the Rock County Historical Society as its new development manager.
In her new role, Wolniak will be responsible for building relationships with corporations, foundation and private donors to support the society’s mission.
Wolniak has 15 years of experience in philanthropic work and previously served as senior development director at the March of Dimes in Milwaukee. She has led teams of corporate and private donors for fundraisers such as the Signature Chefs Auction and Drive for Babies in Elkhart Lake.
She also has worked as executive director at Great Marriages in Sheboygan County and development director at Camp Timber-lee in East Troy. For 21 years, she worked for Milwaukee's PBS station as a producer and on-air talent for the show "Outdoor Wisconsin."
Originally from Eau Claire, Wolniak began fundraising at a young age for UNICEF and March of Dimes. She continues to volunteer for and give to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Wolniak and her husband, Bob Wolniak, a pastor, have two adopted children from Russia.
