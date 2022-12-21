01STOCK_EVICTION
Buy Now

JANESVILLE—When Janesville resident and former landlord Dan Hartung learned last month that an apartment in the city had been spray-painted with a tenant’s name and accusations that she owed thousands of dollars in unpaid rent, he’d seen enough.

Hartung, a native of the city’s Fourth Ward, said he’d considered in recent months forming a tenants rights coalition in Rock County. He said he’s watched rent costs start to skyrocket as a possible local housing crisis looms in 2023. In the coming year, thousands of local renters will see the sunset of a federal COVID relief program that had covered $30 million in their rent over the past couple of years.

Community Action: Rent cliff looms for Rock County poor as COVID aid sunsets
Spray-painted rental home on busy Janesville street throws spotlight on local affordable housing crisis
1
0
1
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you