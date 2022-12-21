JANESVILLE—When Janesville resident and former landlord Dan Hartung learned last month that an apartment in the city had been spray-painted with a tenant’s name and accusations that she owed thousands of dollars in unpaid rent, he’d seen enough.
Hartung, a native of the city’s Fourth Ward, said he’d considered in recent months forming a tenants rights coalition in Rock County. He said he’s watched rent costs start to skyrocket as a possible local housing crisis looms in 2023. In the coming year, thousands of local renters will see the sunset of a federal COVID relief program that had covered $30 million in their rent over the past couple of years.
Hartung said the two situations spurred him and the Rock County Democratic Socialists of America—a group he’s a part of—to take steps to organize an “autonomous tenants union.”
That would be an organized group of local tenants whom Hartung said could band together to help those who face trouble with landlords, guiding them through situations they might not know how to navigate on their own.
Landlord's association
Rock County has at least one professional landlord’s association, including the Janesville Area Rental Property Association. But Hartung said beyond a few local social service agency’s programs, he’s unaware of any organized group in the county that directly represents tenants.
The cities of Madison and Milwaukee have had organized tenants unions for many years.
“We have nonprofits in this community that cover some basic needs: food banks, emergency rent, payments, and they have brought in (tenant’s rights attorneys) to assist with evictions. But I would say the viewpoint of the tenants union movement is that if you're in an eviction, that's the 59th minute of the 11th hour,” Hartung said.
“You're probably going to have much better luck at dealing with disputes at an earlier point in the process. We don't really have an organization that's doing that in Janesville, or Rock County.”
A renter himself, Hartung said the spray-painting incident followed news earlier this year that a Janesville landlord faces federal accusations he repeatedly sexually harassed some of his female tenants.
Hartung said he was disheartened to read recent local media coverage about repairs the city of Janesville had ordered be made inside the spray-painted apartment that the landlord had left unfixed for two years while he tried on and off to evict one of the women living there.
That included leaks that resulted in dirty bathwater and toilet water pouring down through an upper unit and through a sodden hole in the ceiling of a 64-year-old woman’s downstairs apartment.
The woman earlier this month challenged the landlord’s moves to evict her for rent nonpayment. Both the landlord and tenant’s attorneys have asked a Rock County judge to give them extra time to work through the case, according to court records.
Hartung said he and others in his group believe the long-term lack of fixes in the woman’s apartment along with the spray-painting could be considered forms of “constructive eviction.”
That's when a landlord purposely makes a living space unusable or creates living conditions that a reasonable person would consider untenable.
“That can include blocking entrances, removing locks, blocking or covering up windows, disabling appliances—there's all sorts of ways this tactic can be used. It's obviously a very old tactic. As long as there's been landlords and renters, this sort of thing has happened,” Hartung said.
“But it's illegal.”
In some cases, courts find that landlords who are guilty of acts of constructive eviction must return rent or waive payment of back rent.
Hartung said he and the Rock County Democratic Socialists now are in talks with one organized tenants union in Milwaukee.
Informational meeting
His group earlier this month hosted an informational meeting at Hedberg Public Library in Janesville, about the idea of local tenants unionizing, either independently or as part of a national consortium of organized tenants’ unions.
The meeting drew a response from local landlords, Hartung said.
Hartung, a former landlord and former member of the Janesville Area Rental Property Association, said several people he believes are members of the rental property association attended the tenants union discussion at the library.
Hartung said as he tried to lead a discussion and a question-and-answer with a representative of a Milwaukee tenants union via Zoom, people who he believes were local landlords peppered him with questions that he said amounted to “why do you think Janesville needs a tenants union?”
At the time, Hartung said, he was explaining measures that some tenants unions take to represent tenants, including landlord-tenant mediation, outreach to renters and public demonstrations.
Network of support
He said the point of a tenants union in Janesville would be to provide a local network of support for tenants who don’t have legal expertise or extensive knowledge of tenant rights so that those tenants can stem disputes or problems before they reach a boiling point.
The Gazette reached out to multiple Milwaukee and Madison tenants unions this week but as of Thursday, the paper has been unable to connect with the groups.
The Janesville Area Rental Property Association declined to speak with a Gazette reporter this week, but on Wednesday the group’s board of directors emailed The Gazette the following statement:
“JARPA does not oppose the organizing of a tenants union. Our members want to be involved in landlord/tenant issues and help come to a resolution of issues. When parties talk about issues and see it from each group's side we can work together for change.”
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.