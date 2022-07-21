The Rock County 4-H Fair runs Tuesday, July 26 through Sunday, July 31 at the fairgrounds, 1301 Craig Ave., Janesville.
The 2022 fair will mostly look similar to prior years, with judging of more than 7,000 4-H and FFA projects entered by more than 1,000 exhibitors. There will be carnival rides, food and music.
This year, there will also be a new bingo tent open each night of the fair. Regular round winners will receive cash prizes and family round winners will receive door prizes. Most of the door prizes will be Rock County Fair-branded items, Fair Board Director Abbey Gasser said.
“I'm kind of hoping the livestock barns just empty and (the exhibitors) come to bingo,” Gssser said.
There will be a daily grandstand event, including a family outdoor movie night showing of "Sing 2" on Tuesday, July 26 at dusk; country music singer Craig Morgan at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 28; and Wisconsin comedian Charlie Berens at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 30.
The fair will also offer a limited number of Mega Passes for both admission and unlimited carnival rides, valid every day of the fair, Gasser said. For one person, the $110 Mega Pass is a 50% discount off the normal price of fairgrounds admission and a carnival pass, or a savings of $40 a day.
The fair is also offering a $20 per-person Friday admission and carnival ride combo ticket, which Gasser said was “extremely successful” last year.
And Tuesday is Family Day, with adult 2-for-1 price tickets. Family Day will include “Touch a Truck” at 3 p.m. where kids can explore construction equipment, firetrucks and farm machinery, and the outdoor movie at the grandstand at dusk.
