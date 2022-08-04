JANESVILLE
Members of a Rock County committee were mostly silent Thursday on seven possible November advisory referendums that they’ll discuss in a Monday meeting.
The advisory referendums are proposed to be on abortion, gun control and legalizing and taxing marijuana use, according an agenda for the Rock County Board’s Staff Committee that is scheduled at meet Monday, Aug. 8 at 4:30 p.m. in the N1 conference room on the fifth floor of the Rock County Courthouse.
Committee member Alan Sweeney, who represents the village of Footville and the towns of Center, Plymouth, Union and Porter on the county board, was the only committee member willing to comment in response to questions from a Gazette reporter, but just to indicate he does not favor referendums.
The Staff Committee is made up of Sweeney and Rock County Board Supervisors Mary Beaver of Evansville; Debi Towns of Edgerton; Bill Wilson of the city of Milton; Lou Peer and Kevin Leavy from areas in and around Beloit; and Russ Podzilni, Rich Bostwick and Tom Brien of Janesville.
“We were elected to make decisions for the electors. If they don’t like that, they are supposed to voice their opinion by voting every two years. That’s my opinion on referendums,” Sweeney said.
Towns, Peer and Podzilni declined to comment, meanwhile, saying they had yet to look at the drafts of the advisory referendums. Beaver, Wilson, Leavy, Bostwick and Brien did not immediately return phone or email messages left by The Gazette on Thursday.
The Staff Committee may send any or all of the advisory referendums to the full county board for approval at the board's next meeting, Thursday, Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. at the courthouse.
If approved by the county board, the advisory referendums would be on the November ballot. The results would be submitted to the state Legislature to show how Rock County voters feel about issues. The committee may also deny the proposals, stopping them from going before the entire county board.
All of the advisory referendums were proposed by District 16 Supervisor Yuri Rashkin.
“All of these were brought to me. None of these were things I said, ‘I needed to bring something forward on women’s autonomy,’” gun control or legalizing pot, Rashkin said.
In a November 2018 advisory referendum, 69% of Rock County voters supported legalizing and taxing marijuana use.
Rashkin’s proposal “on the protection of the bodily autonomy of women” will come seven weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, removing protections for women seeking or receiving abortions.
The proposed referendum language would define abortion as a part of reproductive care. It states “an unexpected or forced pregnancy can affect women’s physical, psychological and socio-economic well-being” and “the women of Rock County can be trusted to make decisions regarding their reproductive health and well-being.”
The proposal also states that Rock County would oppose state laws criminalizing abortions and those performed by nurse practitioners, certified nurse midwives and physician assistants who “can and do provide safe abortions in other states.”
Rashkin also proposed advisory referendums that would support bans on assault weapons and selling and using high capacity gun magazines. He also proposed other referendums on universal background checks, raising the legal age to buy firearms to 21 and instituting red flag laws.
Monday’s meeting is open to the public. Public comments may be sent to countyadmin@co.rock.wi.us, and are due by noon Monday.
The agenda and a Zoom link to join the meeting are at co.rock.wi.us.