JANESVILLE

Equestrian trails are now open for public use, according to a Rock County Department of Public Works news release.

Trails now open include the Gibbs Lake Park, Happy Hollow Park and Magnolia Bluff Park. The Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail is open year round for equestrian use, according to the release.

For more information, visit www.co.rock.wi.us/parks.

