As Rock County sees a dip in COVID-19 activity, including hospitalizations for the virus, the Rock County Public Health Department has now downgraded the county’s status from a “high” community level of COVID to a “low” level.
The novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19 infection continues to circulate in Wisconsin, but the county’s health authority said on Friday that new infections of COVID that have required hospitalizations here have dipped from 12 to just five over the last week.
The county cautioned that amid the continued presence of the virus, community infection levels could fluctuate wildly from week to week.
Over the course of the pandemic, summer infection levels haven’t fit into a discernable pattern, but the county’s data generally shows that as the proportion of people who’ve been immunized has increased, the continues to be an overall dip in the number of cases of COVID-19 that cause serious illness requiring hospitalization.
That’s good news for people who are vaccinated against the virus but have health conditions that make them more vulnerable to viral infections.
In Rock County, the health department for now says residents who’ve had the vaccine can opt to go to many local public places without a face covering, according to standing guidance by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
However, the department advises some places, including nursing homes and adult care facilities, health care centers, jails, homeless and domestic violence shelters, local businesses, transit and transportation hubs, might continue to require face coverings inside.
The health department continues to advise people to stay home when they’re ill and to get tested for COVID if they’re showing symptoms of the virus such as chills, fatigue, body aches, painful cough, high fever, chest pain or shortness of breath.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.