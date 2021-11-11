Sorry, an error occurred.
Deputy Brad Kaderly
JANESVILLE
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Bradley J. Kaderly died unexpectedly Thursday while off duty.
Kaderly had been with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office since 2005. He was assigned to the Patrol Division, worked third and first shifts, and was a member of the Recreational Safety Team.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
This story may be updated.
