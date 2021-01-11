JANESVILLE
Jury trials and in-person appearances in Rock County Court have been delayed until March in response to ongoing health concerns over COVID-19.
Rock County judges issued a notice Friday about the delay, saying that trials will not be held until March 1 at the earliest.
Jury trials and most in-person court proceedings have been delayed consistently since last March, when the county established a phased reopening plan because of the pandemic.
Since then, nearly all court appearances have taken place via video conference and have been made available to the public on YouTube.
Rock County is part of Wisconsin's Fifth Judicial District. Since March 2020, only one jury trial has been held in the county.
In November, the judges announced plans for how jury trials would be held when it was safe to do so. The Rock County Jobs Center in Janesville was identified as a primary location for trials with the courthouse’s largest courtroom, Courtroom H, as a secondary location.
Final locations have yet to be determined.
Potential jurors will receive additional information regarding the health, screening and safety measures adopted by the court for jury trials. Parties and attorneys with trials scheduled on or after March 1 are asked to prepare for trials to proceed as scheduled, unless the presiding judge orders otherwise.
Public access to all hearings remains available on YouTube at wicourts.gov/ecourts/livestream.htm.