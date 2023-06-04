featured Rock County Dairy Breakfast ANTHONY WAHL/AWAHL@GAZETTEXTRA.COM Jun 4, 2023 37 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A young family walks to the tents to sit and enjoy their meal during the annual Rock County Dairy Breakfast held this year at the Daluge Farm in Janesville on Saturday, June 3. Anthony Wahl Buy Now Visitors climb aboard for a wagon ride from their parked vehicles to the main area of the annual Rock County Dairy Breakfast held this year at the Daluge Farm in Janesville on Saturday, June 3. Anthony Wahl Buy Now A tractor driver looks back at a wagon full of riders traveling from their parked vehicle to the Rock County Dairy Breakfast at the Daluge Farm in Janesville on Saturday, June 3. Anthony Wahl Buy Now Evan Martin helps flip pancakes within the food tent at the annual Rock County Dairy Breakfast held this year at the Daluge Farm in Janesville on Saturday, June 3. Anthony Wahl Buy Now La Prairie 4-H member William Austin hands out cartons of visitors attending the annual Rock County Dairy Breakfast at the Daluge Farm in Janesville on Saturday, June 3. Anthony Wahl Buy Now Quincee Johnson smiles as she volunteers to hand out food items during the annual Rock County Dairy Breakfast held this year at the Daluge Farm in Janesville on Saturday, June 3. Anthony Wahl Buy Now Siblings Eloise and Jospeh Faucheux both reach out to touch a cow during the annual Rock County Dairy Breakfast held at the Daluge Farm in Janesville on Saturday, June 3. Anthony Wahl Buy Now The lines begin to lengthen during the annual Rock County Dairy Breakfast at the Daluge Farm in Janesville on Saturday, June 3. Anthony Wahl SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The annual Rock County Dairy Breakfast was held at the Daluge Farm in Janesville on Saturday, June 3. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now Daluge family, of Janesville, hosting annual Rock County Dairy Breakfast Photo gallery: Craig High School's 2023 graduation Public record for May 29, 2023 Rock County Board Supervisor Brent Fox resigns Parker graduates receive diplomas, look ahead Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW