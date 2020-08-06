As the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations drops in Rock County, the number of cases reported each day continues to fluctuate.
Four people were hospitalized with the disease as of Wednesday, matching the low number of hospitalizations seen in late June before a quick uptick in early July, according to data from the Rock County Public Health Department.
Rock County reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county's total to 1,395. A total of 24,482 people have tested negative.
Rock County currently has 207 active cases of the virus, and 26 people have died. The average age of those who died is 71.5 years old.
Of total cases, 1,162 have recovered, according to the data.
There are 136 people who have probable cases of COVID-19, meaning they reported symptoms to a doctor but were not tested.
The number of new cases recorded daily continues to ebb and flow.
Since Aug. 1, the county has seen daily increases as high as 14 and as low as four.
The same goes for rates of positive test results seen each day, which has fluctuated between 2% and 6% in the same time frame, according to the data.
In its guidelines for reopening, the health department set a goal of an average of 5% or lower for positive test results over a 14-day period.
In the last two weeks, the county has seen rates of positive results as high as 11%.
Residents between the ages of 25 and 34 continue to have the largest percentage of positive cases at 18%.
National, state and local officials report high rates of infection among young people in their 20s, who have reported more frequently going to bars and social gatherings despite warnings by health officials to avoid crowds.