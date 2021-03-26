JANESVILLE
Although local officials are still awaiting more guidance on how they’ll be allowed to use millions of dollars of American Rescue Plan funding, Rock County could see about $15 million—roughly half its allocation—arrive by May 11.
But before May arrives, Rock County Administrator Josh Smith said the county still has much to learn about the rules governing the $31.6 million in new federal funding it will eventually get.
During a report to the county board Thursday, Smith suggested that planning for the money should remain bridled while officials await more details from the U.S. Treasury Department on how the money can legally be put to use.
Some residents who wrote in public comment to the board Thursday urged for transparency, oversight and clear priorities in how the county directs the millions in funding—comments that Smith told the board are “very good words.”
The board did not discuss how the county could oversee the allocated funds, but a handful of county residents in letters to the board pressed officials to consider setting up or electing an independent oversight committee to shepherd the use of the funds.
Mark Warren of Janesville wrote to the county that he thinks there should be a review board of mostly “nonelected” officials who he suggested could be business operators and “at-large” residents. He and others who wrote to the board suggested that would create more transparency and help separate politics from decisions on how to use the funding.
Smith thinks the county won’t have to supply the federal government with a list of priority projects in order to authorize the use of funds, but he said the county likely will have to make regular reports to the federal government detailing how the money is used. Federal guidelines say the money must be spent by the end of 2024.
Smith said he expects more detailed guidelines from the federal government in the coming days. The board did not discuss any specific programs that might draw from the massive funding program.
Despite that, Smith did offer some early thoughts on how the county could view the funding’s intended purposes.
Smith explained to the board that federal rules tied to the American Rescue Plan allow the funding to be used to directly respond to the negative public health and economic impacts of the ongoing pandemic. That could include spending on equipment and programs tied to a public health response to the pandemic. Or, he said, it could include direct assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits or aid to affected industries such as tourism and hospitality.
Federal rules also allow the county to reimburse itself for lost revenue. Smith gave a hypothetical example at the Rock County Clerk’s Office. He said that office lost about $60,000 in passport processing fees last year. That shortfall, he said, was tied to the pandemic’s shutdown of most international travel.
The county also can use the funding for “premium pay” for eligible essential county or private sector workers. Smith said that use could be similar to funding used for “hazard pay” through the earlier CARES Act.
He pointed out that some boosts in pay the county already has offered through its own spending, such as at Rock Haven Nursing Home, are ongoing programs. He told the board it will be important to remember there’s a difference between the county budgeting for ongoing expenses and incentive-pay programs that might eventually sunset.
Smith said the county also can use American Rescue Plan funding to pay for some critical infrastructure, including water and sewer service and broadband internet.
He said Rock County is collaborating with municipal leaders in the cities of Janesville and Beloit and the county’s towns to learn how those governments might prioritize spending. He said that could help governments not duplicate spending.
Smith said the county should be “cautious” about using rescue funds to replace operational spending that the county normally covers in its own budget. He said that could create problems in 2025 and beyond when the county would no longer have the federal funds available.