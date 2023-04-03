JANESVILLE – Amid a push to fund highway projects this year, Rock County Administrator Josh Smith is being pressed by the county board to find alternatives to his suggestion of borrowing $3.66 million for those.
A resolution is continuing to be proposed, that presses Smith to find alternatives to borrowing.
The proposal, which needs two-thirds approval from the county board, was not passed on March 9.
On March 23, Smith urged county board members to reconsider borrowing the $3.66 million, but the item did not make it to the final draft of that meeting agenda, Smith shared in an email to The Gazette.
On Monday, Smith confirmed that the borrowing proposal will be on the April 13 county board agenda.
In the email, Smith nudged county board members, indicating that county public works employee furloughs could be on the horizon if the borrowing is not approved.
“Without funding for these projects, there will be no funding to pay staff wages, leading to the possibility, if not likelihood, of highway staff layoffs,” Smith wrote, adding that it is standard practice to use debt to pay off highway projects.
Smith also wrote that furloughing public works employees will "negatively affect" the county's ability to conduct snow plowing operations in the winter.
“While staff would have recall rights to come back to their jobs after layoff, in the current labor market there is significant concern that staff would find other jobs and not be available to return in the winter to plow the roads,” Smith wrote, adding that the county could also lose state aid for the highway projects and they could be pushed back by a year.
Also available to the county and budgeted for use in such projects is just over $1 million in sales tax revenue, $971,000 in federal aid, $950,00 in state aid and $281,000 from when the county sold its former job center to Kwik Trip. Smith told county board members no other sales tax monies are available for the project.
Supervisor Mike Zoril on March 23 introduced a resolution pushing Smith to avoid layoffs by looking for budget cuts elsewhere that would amount to the $3.66 million and keep jobs in place.
Zoril's resolution did not give any specific direction other than to “identify budget reductions” amounting to $3.66 million within other departments and to prioritize non-essential positions and expenses.
This week, however, Zoril backtracked on the idea of avoiding borrowing completely, saying he would propose other cuts and reallocations to minimize the amount of debt involved.
For instance, he said he might propose using the remaining funds from the sale of the former job center, totaling approximately $814,000, toward the highway projects.
Also, he has proposed reallocating “several million” in unused federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars the county still has not spent, for the highway projects.
Zoril has previously proposed directing ARPA funds toward $1 million in courthouse renovations to the law library and probate vault. That renovation is proposed to include an additional courtroom built to help address a backlog of court cases that mounted during the COVID-19 pandemic. Zoril said the county is justified in using ARPA funds for that.
Zoril has also said he would propose reallocating $631,000 in ARPA funds, now slated to be used for additional audio and visual equipment, to instead go toward highway expenses. The county started purchasing such equipment during the pandemic to stream meetings.
Smith told county board members in an email that using sales tax monies for the highway projects is not an option because there are none available. He also told county board members in meetings that ARPA funds would not be appropriate to use in these circumstances.
Construction details
The county has over $3.66 million listed as deferred financing in its construction budget for 2023. Expenditures overall are expected to be over $9.7 million.
Construction projects include a 7.5-mile stretch of County N between Highway 26 and the Walworth County line, a 4.2-mile stretch of County X from Clinton and the Walworth County line and design work along a five-mile stretch of County H from Highway 11 to Highway 14 that is expected to cost $281,000.
Proposed sealcoating projects include a two-mile stretch of County N from Black Bridge Road to Highway 51, a mile stretch of County F from South Indianford Road to North Indianford Road and County A from Highway 14 to the Walworth County line.