190422_INVASIVE04
Buy Now

Kevin Kawula shows the buds of a European buckthorn plant.

 Ashley McCallum

BELOIT

Volunteers found an old inflatable pool, a tire, deodorant, plastic bags and plastic bottles in Big Hill prairie on Saturday during a volunteer work day.

190422_INVASIVE08
Buy Now

Kevin Kawula rolls out a tire volunteers found while cleaning out Big Hill Park on Saturday morning.

Those threats to wildlife were easier to remove than other natural threats, known as invasive species, which overrun natural plant life. 

Kevin Kawula, member of the Rock County Conservationists, led a couple student volunteers through the prairie Saturday morning, picking up trash and cutting down brush along the way.

The Welty Environmental Center hosted the volunteer work day in honor of Earth Day, which is Monday.

Kawula pointed out some of the prairie's natural, native beauties such as pussytoe plants, trout lilies and rattlesnake orchids. 

He also showed volunteers some invasive plants that threaten prairie life. In Rock County, garlic mustard, European buckthorn and bush honeysuckle are some of the most commonly found invasives, he said. 

Garlic mustard

190422_INVASIVE07
Buy Now

Garlic mustard at Big Hill Park.

Garlic mustard is "impressive, aggressive and successful" at sprawling across prairies and lawns, said Brenda Plakans, executive director of the Welty Environmental Center.

Plakans said that as she yanked bunches of garlic mustard from the ground through a wooded area in the prairie. 

Garlic mustard has heart-shaped green leaves with purple-tinted stems.

190422_INVASIVE06
Buy Now

Brenda Prakans, executive director of the Welty Environmental Center, holds garlic mustard she just picked out of the ground at Big Hill Park. Garlic mustard is a popular invasive species in the area that grows quickly and aggressively.

Now is a good time to remove garlic mustard because the ground is soft and the plant has not begun spreading seeds, so you can nip some of its spreading in the bud, Plakans said. 

To remove garlic mustard, just yank it out of the ground. The state Department of Natural Resources recommends placing the plants in plastic bags for disposal or burning the plants if they are flowering. 

European buckthorn

190422_INVASIVE03
Buy Now

Kevin Kawula shows volunteers a European buckthorn plant. Buckthorn grows quickly in this area and can dominate over other native plantlife.

There is so much buckthorn growing throughout the Big Hill prairie that it is nearly impossible to maintain, Plakans said. 

The woody plant grows sub-alternate leaves and will grow berries, which Kawula said will upset your stomach if eaten.

With time, buckthorn grows into a shrub or small tree. 

190422_INVASIVE05
Buy Now

Kevin Kawula demonstrates a technique called girdling which is a natural way to kill off invasive woody plants such as buckthorn.

Young buckthorn plants can be pulled by hand or with a weed wrench, according to the DNR. 

Kawula recommends removing large buckthorn plants without pesticides through a method called girdling. Girdling is done by removing bark in large ring sections along branches. 

Girdling will take one to three years to kill of buckthorn plants, Kawula said. 

Bush honeysuckle

190422_INVASIVE01
Buy Now

Kevin Kawula shows a tartarian honeysuckle bush, which is an invasive species. Honeysuckle blooms earlier than many other plants.

Honeysuckle is one of the first plants to start blooming buds in early spring, Plakans said.

Similar to buckthorn, honeysuckle can grow to be a tall shrub with green buds that bloom into pink flowers. 

190422_INVASIVE02
Buy Now

Honeysuckle bushes at Big Hill Park have started to bloom.

Honesysuckle can be removed by hand or with a leverage tool. Plakans recommends weakening the roots before removal. 

Garlic mustard, buckthorn and honeysuckle are all considered restricted species by the DNR, meaning they are invasive and established in the state with potential to cause environmental harm or harm to human health.

Tags

Reporter - Milton, Edgerton, Albany, Brodhead, Evansville, Footville, Orfordville, health

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.