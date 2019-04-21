BELOIT

Volunteers found an old inflatable pool, a tire, deodorant, plastic bags and plastic bottles in Big Hill prairie on Saturday during a volunteer work day.

Those threats to wildlife were easier to remove than other natural threats, known as invasive species, which overrun natural plant life.

Kevin Kawula, member of the Rock County Conservationists, led a couple student volunteers through the prairie Saturday morning, picking up trash and cutting down brush along the way.

The Welty Environmental Center hosted the volunteer work day in honor of Earth Day, which is Monday.

Kawula pointed out some of the prairie's natural, native beauties such as pussytoe plants, trout lilies and rattlesnake orchids.

He also showed volunteers some invasive plants that threaten prairie life. In Rock County, garlic mustard, European buckthorn and bush honeysuckle are some of the most commonly found invasives, he said.

Garlic mustard

Garlic mustard is "impressive, aggressive and successful" at sprawling across prairies and lawns, said Brenda Plakans, executive director of the Welty Environmental Center.

Plakans said that as she yanked bunches of garlic mustard from the ground through a wooded area in the prairie.

Garlic mustard has heart-shaped green leaves with purple-tinted stems.

Now is a good time to remove garlic mustard because the ground is soft and the plant has not begun spreading seeds, so you can nip some of its spreading in the bud, Plakans said.

To remove garlic mustard, just yank it out of the ground. The state Department of Natural Resources recommends placing the plants in plastic bags for disposal or burning the plants if they are flowering.

European buckthorn

There is so much buckthorn growing throughout the Big Hill prairie that it is nearly impossible to maintain, Plakans said.

The woody plant grows sub-alternate leaves and will grow berries, which Kawula said will upset your stomach if eaten.

With time, buckthorn grows into a shrub or small tree.

Young buckthorn plants can be pulled by hand or with a weed wrench, according to the DNR.

Kawula recommends removing large buckthorn plants without pesticides through a method called girdling. Girdling is done by removing bark in large ring sections along branches.

Girdling will take one to three years to kill of buckthorn plants, Kawula said.

Bush honeysuckle

Honeysuckle is one of the first plants to start blooming buds in early spring, Plakans said.

Similar to buckthorn, honeysuckle can grow to be a tall shrub with green buds that bloom into pink flowers.

Honesysuckle can be removed by hand or with a leverage tool. Plakans recommends weakening the roots before removal.

Garlic mustard, buckthorn and honeysuckle are all considered restricted species by the DNR, meaning they are invasive and established in the state with potential to cause environmental harm or harm to human health.