JANESVILLE

Whether she knew it at the time or not, Barb Tillman was a trailblazer for women in Rock County law enforcement.

“When I started, I was one of three female deputy sheriffs, and now we have a total of 12 sworn females that work here at the sheriff’s office,” she said.

Tillman, who has been chief deputy since 2007, will retire in December after 37 years at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

When she started, no women held supervisory ranks in the sheriff’s office. She changed that in her career, becoming the first woman to hold the ranks of sergeant, lieutenant, captain, commander and chief deputy.

Tillman said the number of women in leadership roles in law enforcement in Rock County and across the country has continued to increase since she started in the late 1970s.

“Just the presence alone of more females locally in law enforcement, I think, gives the impression and opportunity to young girls and young women that, ‘Yes, maybe I, too, could choose law enforcement as a career,’” she said.

Tillman was a founding member of the Wisconsin Association of Women Police and served on the board of directors and as vice president. She received the Mary Rita Ostrander Leadership Award, presented to law enforcement officers who demonstrate continuous acts that support women in law enforcement while serving as a role model.

She was a member of the International Association of Women Police, a presenter about women in law enforcement leadership at training conferences and a member of the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives.

Tillman said she has seen law enforcement change from reacting to crimes to trying to prevent them. Education opportunities and training for law enforcement have increased tremendously, she said. Community relationships with law enforcement has been improving in recent years, and she’s proud of that.

“There’s been a lot of significant changes that I’ve seen in the last 40 years in law enforcement,” she said.

Communication has been key in her career, Tillman said. Despite some stressful or busy periods, it helped having a staff that works together.

“They (sheriffs) come up with a vision, and I help draw a road map of how we’re going to get there. But it all happens through the talents and efforts of our staff. It’s not one person that carries that out,” she said.

One of those people, retired Cmdr. Tom Gehl, said Tillman’s rise in Rock County law enforcement was inspiring. The pair worked together on multiple operations.

Gehl said Tillman’s contributions inspired both men and women in law enforcement and called her the “ideal” law enforcement officer.

“Barb is a very dedicated, very knowledgeable person in all aspects of law enforcement and brought a very can-do attitude,” he said. “She was always looking to find the best solution to an issue, whatever it might be and looking to solve it in the best way for the agency and the people of the county.”