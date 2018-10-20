JANESVILLE
The smell of hot plastic wafted through the living room of Jason Davis’ house Saturday as he and two others worked to bundle care packages for their charity organization, Rock County Cares.
This scene inside Davis’ home was a typical one for the group. He and secretary/treasurer Kelly Falk separated kids clothing items by size and gender. Lawyer Roger Merry sealed the bundles in plastic wrap using a machine that produced a pungent smell, prompting him to open a window.
In a sea of nonprofits, from local groups such as Project 16:49 to nationally recognized ones such as the Salvation Army, Davis formed Rock County Cares two years ago because poverty and hunger have remained problems in the greater Janesville community, he said.
The fledgling organization is still awaiting approval of its nonprofit status. It gives its care packages away for free and relies on volunteers and public donations to keep things running smoothly.
The group doesn’t put much of a limit on the types of items it distributes. Kids clothes, adult clothes, shoes, toiletries, school supplies, food—it’s all part of the local need, Davis said.
Rock County Cares has conducted distribution drop-offs at schools and nursing homes. People also can contact the group directly if they are in need of certain items or wish to donate.
Davis’ immediate goal is to develop a closer relationship with the Janesville School District so he can get students interested in donating. Every kid has extra clothes they no longer wear, he said, and it could get them involved in community service.
“We need the schools and the children to understand how they can better their community,” he said. “Not only does it teach empathy, it teaches awareness. That’s one of the most important things.”
Davis’ five-year plan includes a physical building to store and distribute donations, plus local publicity on par with Goodwill or the Salvation Army.
Davis probably won’t be in Janesville to see that materialize. The lifelong city resident is preparing to join his wife and son in South Carolina after she recently moved there for work.
His living room was mostly empty Saturday aside from stacks of clothes and care packages, and he hopes to move by the end of the year. Davis plans to stay involved even as he hands off Rock County Cares to a new leader, Katie Garrity.
For now, he encourages all local residents to scour their homes for unwanted items that could be used by others.
“It builds character. What makes you feel good? When you give something to somebody, it makes you feel good,” Davis said. “You give somebody something out of the kindness of your heart, and then you can positively see the change in the community.”
