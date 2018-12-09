JANESVILLE
Rock County Cares will hold a holiday clothing giveaway Saturday, Dec. 15, that will feature clothes for both children and adults, according to a news release.
The garage giveaway will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at 507 Somerset Drive, Janesville. A 26-pound turkey will be raffled off at 3 p.m., according to the release.
Clothing is free with a limit of three items per person.
Those interested in donating items can email rockcountycares@gmail.com or call founder Jason Davis at 608-322-9962. Besides clothing, the group is also accepting toiletries, canned goods and fresh fruit, according to the release.
