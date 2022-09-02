JANESVILLE
A new national suicide hotline is gaining traction locally.
Individuals who are considering suicide or are otherwise in mental health crisis can call or text 988, the new national suicide hotline that went into effect July 16. It takes callers directly to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, where they’re connected to trained counselors.
“These trained counselors will listen, understand how (callers’) problems are affecting them, provide support and connect them to resources if necessary,” said Tony Farrell Sr., volunteer executive director of the Rock County Suicide Prevention Network.
In the last two weeks of July, there were 66 calls placed in Rock County to the lifeline, according to Shelly Missal, program manager of Wisconsin Lifeline.
A previous Lifeline number, 800-273-8255, will remain available. In Rock County in 2021, that line took 514 calls. In 2022, from January through July 15, there were 388 calls in Rock County.
The Rock County Crisis Intervention team is also available 24/7 at 608-757-5025 or 608-757-2244.
Crisis volunteer
Farrell began volunteering as a crisis worker more than five decades ago when he was in the military. He was assigned to work with a group of soldiers who had just returned from Vietnam and were struggling emotionally. When he returned home to Rock County, he volunteered at schools and became part of a Rock County mentor program that helps underprivileged children.
“There are many factors as to why a person would lose hope to the point that they wouldn’t want to live,” Farrell said. “No two people are the same. If something doesn’t seem to be right, it probably isn’t, and certainly take action and help the person get therapy or call the Rock County Crisis Intervention Services or dial 988.”
Awareness month
September is national Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and the Rock County Suicide Prevention Network and Safety Series says there are different ways to help yourself or someone else in crisis.
Suicide warning signs include suicidal thoughts or threats; researching methods for suicide; giving away belongings; excessive or increased substance use; feeling of purposelessness and/or hopelessness; anxiety, agitation or insomnia; feeling trapped, like there is no way out; withdrawing from friends, family and society; anger, rage or revenge seeking; reckless and risk-taking behavior; and mood changes or fluctuation.
According to 988lifeline.org, suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people. Each year, more people die by suicide than in car crashes in the U.S.
Naming the feeling
During her high school years, Milton resident Patty Slatter said she could not name the feelings inside of her.
“I started struggling back in high school,” Slatter recalls.
Slatter was screened for depression and tests confirmed that was a factor, but it wasn’t until college, when she went through a traumatic experience, that everything came to a head. She dropped out of college and went to work in retail. A year later, she attempted suicide for the first time, followed by many subsequent attempts.
“Nothing really started to change until I wanted to change,” she said. “I stepped into a DBT program (dialectical behavior therapy) and started going to church. Faith was a big part of me wanting to change.”
She started volunteering with the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Rock County and also was diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, lupus and fibromyalgia.
“It made me realize that I needed to change,” she said. “It helped me shift my focus. This is my life. I call it my life experience. It really empowered me and people wanted to hear about my recovery.”
Slatter remains involved with NAMI and speaks publicly about her recovery experience.