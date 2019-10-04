JANESVILLE

Owners of the Rock County Brewing Company learned quickly that Janesville beer drinkers have a taste for the classics.

It's their favorite thing about the community, co-owner Ed Sundstedt said.

Residents voted the company's beer the "Coolest Thing Made in Janesville" this week, according to a news release.

The nano-brewery, which has been in downtown Janesville for nearly three years, received the largest share of the 4,700 votes cast. The four other finalists were Post Shields, Dirty Bear Soap, Wisconsin Wagon Company and Klover Productions.

The city of Janesville held the contest to celebrate October as Manufacturing Month.

Winning the contest made the brewery's owners realize what an impact the brewery has made on the community, Sundstedt said.

Not long after opening, Sundstedt and his peers learned beers that sell well in other communities don't appeal to Janesville drinkers.

Janesville residents enjoy the classics, and Sundstedt loves that. India pale ales and more experimental concoctions like milkshake stouts, which Sundstedt calls "circus beers," get some excitement but don't do as well as tried and true varieties like their Belgian wit and Irish red.

The brewery has grown steadily in popularity since it opened its doors, Sundstedt said.

People ask whether Rock County Brewing will start brewery tours or other offerings, but the owners want to keep it simple, at least for now.

Rock County Brewing's beers are offered only at the tasting room at 10 N. Parker Drive. Owners have considered packaging the beer for sale at grocery stores but worry that adding operations could affect quality, Sundstedt said.

"We just want to take care of the people in Rock County," Sundstedt said.

The brewery has developed a strong customer base with loyal regulars who Sundstedt said make the business what it is.

Half an hour after the brewery opened Friday, all the seats at the bar were taken and some tables in the tasting room were occupied.

The open garage door at the front of the building allowed a crisp fall breeze into the tasting room. Guests snacked on soft pretzels from a food cart serving waffles outside.

Friday was the first day the brewery offered its Oktoberfest beer, which comes in a stein-like glass.

When someone at the bar mentioned the city's contest, a woman somewhere in the room shouted "I voted for you!"

She clearly wasn't the only one.