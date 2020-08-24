JANESVILLE
Some Rock County Board supervisors see the merits in a state bill introduced earlier this year that seeks a minimum wage increase.
That’s despite the fact the bill died on the vine alongside dozens of other bills that saw no action before the legislative session ended earlier this year.
Enough Rock County supervisors supported the Democrat-backed minimum-wage bill—a plan introduced in February to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour over a five-year span—that the board earlier this month approved a resolution that philosophically backs the plan.
It’s not clear if or when the bill would get reintroduced. But county board Supervisor Kathy Schulz, who spearheaded the board’s resolution, said she’s learned state lawmakers who supported the bill earlier might revisit it.
“They didn’t get a hearing on that bill, and I think they should have. I thought that perhaps if a county, hopefully a group of counties, gives minimum wage a louder voice, it would have a better chance next time,” Schulz said.
Earlier this month, local chamber of commerce Forward Janesville asked the county board to vote to kill its resolution.
Forward Janesville in an Aug. 6 memo to the board suggested many local businesses continue to operate under great strain amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with big sectors like retail and restaurants seeing closure rates of 35% nationwide, according to a recent survey by online restaurant review company Yelp.
Forward Janesville‘s memo called the current economic woes “the deepest recession since the Great Depression,” and it cautioned against any conversation about a minimum wage increase, which the chamber argues could actually increase unemployment over the long run.
“Now is the wrong time to be considering a minimum wage increase, however symbolic the resolution might be,” Forward Janesville wrote in the memo. “Area businesses are already facing the challenge of a lifetime, and the timing of the (county) resolution alone is enough to warrant opposition.”
The board’s resolution doesn’t bind the county to any decision on minimum wage. Schulz said the board approved the measure by a 3 to 1 margin, with only about a half-dozen supervisors voting against it.
Wisconsin’s minimum wage has been set at $7.25 an hour for 12 years. It lags about a dollar an hour behind the Illinois minimum wage, and it’s more than two dollars an hour less than the state minimum wage in both Minnesota and Michigan.
Some states that support a minimum wage increase view $15 an hour as the benchmark for a so-called “family-supporting” wage.
The state bill introduced in February had called for a gradual wage increase that would bring the minimum to $15 an hour. As proposed, it also would give counties and municipalities authority to set a minimum wage.
And it would abolish a structure that’s allowed restaurants and other tip-based businesses to set real wages much lower than the current minimum wage.
Schulz, a Democrat who lives on Janesville’s south side, said she brought the resolution now in part because the pandemic highlights how much she believes some local workers risk in return for relatively low pay. As examples, Schulz cited rank-and-file retail and restaurant workers—a group that makes up about at least 8,800 workers in Rock County, according to federal labor statistics.
“Some people during COVID-19, your health workers, they might be being compensated for the risk factors, hazard pay. But a lot of the people who’ve been working in many other industries on the lower end, they are still either getting very few hours and very little compensation,” Schulz said.
Dan Cunningham, vice president of Forward Janesville, outlined federal data in the chamber’s memo to the county that show almost 1 in 5 Rock County workers earns less than $15 an hour—a significant proportion of the working population.
Those numbers are based on the most recent data available through the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Nationally, the labor market over the last three months has regained less than half of the 22 million jobs lost during the pandemic, according to U.S. Department of Labor data.
At a time when the local unemployment rate stands pegged at around 10% and thousands of workers remain on hourly pay cuts, the actual proportion of local workers whose wages amount to less than $15 an hour likely stands much higher than 20 percent.
The chamber said the proportion of local workers a United Way survey shows earn poverty-level wages is concerning. Rather than a mandated minimum wage hike, Forward Janesville recommends possible wage increases to come through an earned-income tax credit for low-income earners.
Cunningham wrote that such a tax credit would be a “bipartisan” solution to address the income gap.
State Rep. Melissa Sargent, who initially introduced the minimum-wage bill, said she still supports it, although she told The Gazette she’s doubtful there will be another legislative session before this year’s end.
Sargent now is running for a state Senate seat. She suggested she might reintroduce the bill if she’s elected to the Senate this fall, provided “there’s support” for a minimum-wage increase.
State Sen. Janis Ringhand, an Evansville Democrat who sponsored Sargent’s bill along with state Rep. Mark Spreitzer, a Beloit Democrat, said she’d expect an uphill battle for any bill on the minimum wage.
Ringhand said state Republican lawmakers who control the Legislature seemed to have little appetite for a discussion on a minimum-wage overhaul even before the pandemic, although she pointed out Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, supports a minimum wage increase.
Ringhand said she would continue to support a minimum wage increase through legislation, particularly if it gives communities or counties local control over an increase.
Ringhand believes the county board waging its support is one step to show state lawmakers there is grassroots interest in wage equality, regardless of the state of the economy.
“I think it’s a barometer of people’s concerns, and we here in the Legislature do pay attention to that,” Ringhand said.