The Rock County Board is seeking applicants to represent District 5, which covers city of Milton Wards 1 through 8.
The seat formerly was held by Jeremy Zajac. A county news release did not list a reason for Zajac's departure.
The chosen applicant, who must be approved by the county board, will represent District 5 until Zajac's term ends in April 2022.
Residents interested in serving should email letters of interest and qualifications to board Chairwoman Kara Purviance at countyadmin@co.rock.wi.us or mail letters to Purviance at the Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St., Janesville, WI 53545.
Submissions are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.