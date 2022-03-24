With nine members absent from Thursday’s Rock County Board meeting, there were not enough members present to amend the county’s capital budget and approve proposed funding for the Rock County Jail complex.
A plan to rebuild the Rock County Jail will wait at least three more weeks for approval of funding.
With nine members absent from Thursday’s county Board of Supervisors meeting, the board did not have enough members present to amend the county’s capital budget. Chairman Rich Bostwick stated early in the meeting the two items on the board’s agenda pertaining to the approval of funding for the Rock County Jail complex would be held for the April 14 meeting.
The proposed resolution would allocate $96 million in funding toward renovations and construction of a new Rock County Jail complex over the next three years, including a proposed $23 million for the rest of 2022.
With the new funding, the 200,000-square-foot complex would be equipped with the sheriff’s office, a new jail, law enforcement services, and other services aimed at meeting needs of both staff and the jail population.
While much of the focus on the project is replacing the jail, chief deputy Craig Strouse said the project’s scope goes deeper than that. The new complex would include more dedicated spaces to address mental health issues, substance-abuse rehabilitation programs and indoor-outdoor spaces to enable more inmates to “get some fresh air,” as he put it.
Construction of the new building is expected to begin this summer, but with the delay of the vote Thursday, it is unclear whether this plan would change or be postponed. After the new complex is completed, the existing Pinehurst building would be torn down and inmates will be moved to the new facility.
