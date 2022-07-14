JANESVILLE
The Rock County Board has approved funding for a fiber optic cable project connecting Janesville, Beloit and rural areas to high speed internet access.
However, after an initial vote by the county board on Thursday night did not yield enough votes, there was concern that the project was about to quickly become financially unfeasible.
The board couldn’t initially garner enough votes to approve the funding, which includes $3.6 million in borrowing and $4.5 million from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds granted to the county. It also entailed $10.9 million from the county for the project, would be repaid by Bug Tussel Wireless, the company installing the fiber, over a 30-year period.
Ultimately, the resolution to approve the funding sources needed 22 votes, or three-quarters of the board. The resolution only had 21 votes in an initial vote.
Concern was raised, including from District 3 Supervisor Debi Towns, that the 30-year term was too long.
“I’m looking for reasons why to approve this, but I think 30 years is too long for a local government to have debt,” Towns said.
District 14 Supervisor Mike Zoril entertained the idea of the payback period being reduced to 20 years.
“I think it would be more likely to pass,” Zoril said.
The board, in the end, reconsidered the resolution and it received the 22 votes with an agreement that the county will negotiate with Bug Tussel for terms on a 20-year repayment instead of 30.
As part of the project, the county will stand to get $2 million from a Public Safety Commission grant specifically for the broadband project.
“We are actually getting $2 million shoveled to us. We are not losing money. We are actually making a profit,” Zoril said. “We can’t get a better deal with this.”
Assistant County Administrator Randy Terronez, who has spearheaded the project, said if the resolution failed Thursday the county would be liable to lose the PSC grant. County Administrator Josh Smith said other non-bonding sources could then be established by the board.
Corporation Counsel Rich Greenlee said there was a time-crunch on the project from an economic perspective.
“The Fed is definitely on track to raise interest rates. Borrowing rates are liable to go up in the next six weeks, let alone six months or a year,” Greenlee said.
The project calls for a 114.5-mile ring, or middle mile, connecting 151 businesses and 2,871 residential locations.
The fiber ring would go through much of the county’s rural areas. There will also be a connection between Janesville and Beloit. The entire project will cost $16.5 million. The county is paying for $6.5 million up front. There will be $3.2 million spent in American Rescue Pan Act funds that Bug Tussel will reimburse the county for over a 30-year period.
There were three public comments in support of approving the project altogether Thursday.
The fiber ring will extend from Milton in the northeast part of the county through Johnstown, around Clinton, between Janesville and Beloit, up to Evansville and up to Edgerton.
Terronez wrote in an email to supervisors that several entities have expressed interest in being connected to the ring. Those include Blackhawk Technical College in Janesville, Beloit Turner schools, the Eclipse Library in Beloit, Beloit Memorial High, Beloit College and the Beloit City Hall tower could all be connected through the fiber ring. But, those aren’t committed sites, he said.
Beloit Memorial High School would not initially be a part of the project, Terronez said, because the revenue would not be there for Bug Tussel to extend over the Rock River. However, he said the project could be later amended through grants the county or the school may receive.
Businesses and homes within 1,200 feet of the ring would be connected to the ring and have access to high speed broadband internet.
There will be 17 new towers built for the project, 9 of which will be off the ring. There will be 2 towers to the west and east of Milton, 2 west of Janesville and 3 west of Beloit. These towers will supplement 22 towers, mostly in and around Beloit. Milton, Clinton, Evansville and the town of Avon also have existing towers.
The project calls for using existing AT&T antennas in the county and construction of 8 new ones. The county has contracted with Bug Tussel to build the fiber ring and additional towers.