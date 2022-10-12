01STOCK_ROCKCOUNTYFAIR
Buy Now

JANESVILLE – Rock County Board member Mike Zoril says he’ll seek to create an ad hoc committee to explore moving the Rock County Fairgrounds.

Zoril told The Gazette Tuesday that he and co-sponsor Yuri Rashkin intend to introduce a county board resolution to create the ad hoc committee. Rashkin said discussions in the past about relocating the fairgrounds have stalled.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you