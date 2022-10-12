JANESVILLE – Rock County Board member Mike Zoril says he’ll seek to create an ad hoc committee to explore moving the Rock County Fairgrounds.
Zoril told The Gazette Tuesday that he and co-sponsor Yuri Rashkin intend to introduce a county board resolution to create the ad hoc committee. Rashkin said discussions in the past about relocating the fairgrounds have stalled.
“It’s usually driven by people saying, ‘Well, the fair is not big enough,’” Rashkin said.
The fairgrounds are in a residential neighborhood on Craig Avenue a few blocks northeast of downtown Janesville.
Zoril said he envisions the committee consisting of seven members, four of those on the county board.
His draft resolution states that the fairgrounds have a “significant amount of deferred maintenance” and that it cost $14.3 million to address that in order to remain at the current location. The draft resolution also states that the current location “makes it difficult or impossible to take advantage of the top two revenue drivers of a county fair – beer sales and parking.”
County Facilities Manager Brent Sutherland said as part of a discussion in 2018, about the county’s facilities management plan, the county board’s Agriculture and Extension Education Committee suggested the fairgrounds not move.
“I said, ‘Are you sure this is where you want to be? The two biggest revenue generators are beer sales and parking, and you don’t have either,’” Sutherland said.
Sutherland said that if the fairgrounds were to remain in the same spot, ongoing maintenance would have to be funded.
As part of the 2018 discussion, it was estimated that replacing the grandstands alone could cost $5 million. Sutherland said it would be hard to justify spending that much on grandstands only used two weeks out of the year. The decision was made to work on electrical and plumbing issues at the grandstands, bring those up to code and find grants to do more work if possible.
County 4-H Fair Board member Beth Burdick said the current location is a prime spot that’s easily accessible for city residents. And, she said, the buildings and other infrastructure are already there.
“While it may not be as large as we'd like, or we don’t have the ability to expand, we already have barns in place. (Replacing the current structures and how they operate) would have to be considered if we moved,” Burdick said.
The current location is not perfect, Burdick acknowledged.
“Parking is a major hindrance to us,” she said.
The draft resolution also says the current location is “not well-suited” for hosting large year-round events that might generate revenue and draw tourists.
The resolution to create an ad hoc committee to study a move of the fairgrounds will need to be reviewed by another county committee at the discretion of County Board Chair Richard Bostwic, before it could be considered by the full county board.
Curling Club
The county board’s General Services Committee, on which Zoril sits, also recommended on Sept. 27 that the county renegotiate its lease with the Blackhawk Curling Club.
The club rents space at the fairgrounds for its activities. The committee claimed that the current lease had been violated when the county approved spending $95,000 to upgrade the facilities at the fairgrounds, including replacing the main Blackhawk Building’s roof.
Zoril said that the upgrades violated a term in the lease that states “any new construction or improvements made or contracted for by the tenant shall be at tenant’s expense.” Zoril has since called for an investigation to see if county employees or supervisors who were club members influenced approval of the $95,000.
The recommendation has yet to be brought before the county board.
One way the lease could be terminated is if the fairgrounds are moved to a different site.