A member of the Rock County Board has denied being a member of a far-right extremist group with ties to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
News reports on Wednesday listed Rock County Board member Rick Richard as on a leaked list of Oath Keepers members, one of six from Wisconsin.
Richard serves portions of the towns of Janesville, Rock and Beloit on the county board and is the chair of the public works committee. He is also a member of the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport Board and a variety of other county board committees.
The county issued a statement Thursday afternoon, without naming Richard, saying that “the county board supervisor involved in these media reports has publicly denied being a member of the Oath Keepers.”
“We want to make it perfectly clear to our community that the statements and actions of the Oath Keepers are inconsistent with Rock County’s values and vision for diversity, equity and inclusion," the statement continued. "Rock County takes pride in being a leader in creating an inclusive environment where all County staff and residents are respected and treated equitably. We unequivocally condemn all acts of hate and racism, by this or any other organization.”
Founded in 2009, the Oath Keepers has been an anti-government organization involved in spreading COVID-19 conspiracy theories and false information, as well as attempts to provoke protests.
Members have been accused of bringing explosives to Washington D.C. ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. At least 26 Oath Keepers have been arrested in connection with that event, and 12 have been charged with sedition.
Richard did not immediately return phone calls from The Gazette seeking comment for this story.
The Anti-Defamation League, that provided the member list to the news media, cited the “Distributed Denial of Secrets,” as the source.
The Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDoS), according to its website, is a non-profit group “devoted to enabling the free transmission of data in the public interest.” It has said it obtained the information through a data hack that included “emails, chat logs, members and donor lists and other files” from 2020 and 2021.
“Tens of thousands current and former (Oath Keepers) members are identified in the files, as well as numerous donors,” the group says on its website. It said it specifically analyzed the data to pinpoint people who hold government positions, who are reportedly embedded in the Oath Keepers.
A representative from the Anti-Defamation League declined to comment Thursday regarding the scope of the verification process. They did share with The Gazette a typed list of the six elected officials named as Oath Keepers members in Wisconsin, including Richard.
On its website, the Anti-Defamation League has also posted a statement that “an individual’s inclusion in the Oath Keepers database is not proof that they were or are still an Oath Keeper, that they hold or held all or some of Oath Keeper ideology or viewpoints, or that they ever actively participated in Oath Keeper activities."
"When reviewing this information, you should bear in mind the possibility that the individual misunderstood the nature of the Oath Keepers. Before taking any action based on this information, an individualized assessment of the individual must take place," the statement continued.