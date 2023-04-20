Rock County Courthouse
Buy Now

The Rock County Courthouse

 Anthony Wahl/Adams Publishing Group

JANESVILLE – Rock County Board Supervisor Mike Zoril has proposed making June 25 through July 2 “Stand Against Illegal Immigration Week” in the county. Zoril submitted the draft resolution at the same April 13 meeting during which he railed against a resolution declaring April 20-27 “Stand Against Racism Week” in Rock County.

County Board Chairperson Richard Bostwick told a Gazette reporter via text message Thursday afternoon that he intends to send it the draft resolution a committee for consideration. It would be up to the committee’s chairperson to move it forward to the full county board. He did not say which committee he would send it to.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Recommended for you