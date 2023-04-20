JANESVILLE – Rock County Board Supervisor Mike Zoril has proposed making June 25 through July 2 “Stand Against Illegal Immigration Week” in the county. Zoril submitted the draft resolution at the same April 13 meeting during which he railed against a resolution declaring April 20-27 “Stand Against Racism Week” in Rock County.
County Board Chairperson Richard Bostwick told a Gazette reporter via text message Thursday afternoon that he intends to send it the draft resolution a committee for consideration. It would be up to the committee’s chairperson to move it forward to the full county board. He did not say which committee he would send it to.
Zoril said the purpose of introducing his resolution was to offer the board an opportunity to “display our dedication to American workers and our respect for the nation’s laws.”
“I introduced this resolution in alignment with my pro-worker campaign platform, striving to pave the way for a responsible immigration policy that benefits all Americans,” Zoril said.
Zoril’s resolution starts exactly the same as the “Stand Against Racism Week” resolution, by stating that “all residents regardless of race, creed, or ethnicity deserve to be treated with dignity, respect, compassion, and justice.”
Zoril has recently criticized the Stand Against Racism Week resolution, saying that it potentially violated 1st, 5th and 14 amendment rights. He has claimed that resolution opened up the possibility of “causing new forms of discrimination while attempting to address existing ones.”
In his criticism of the Stand Against Racism week resolution, he repeatedly asked County Administrator Josh Smith, and the county board in general, what is praiseworthy about the mission of the Rock County YWCA. He also repeatedly attempted to have “Rock County supports YWCA in its praiseworthy mission to eliminate racism,” removed from the resolution.
“I’m concerned that we as a county board would be supporting and calling praiseworthy an organization that is supporting conspiracy theories, specifically they said, ‘Science has proven that we have inherited trauma from our ancestors. Trauma gets encoded into our DNA,’” Zoril said.
He has also claimed that the YWCA promotes Critical Race Theory, which he said “perpetuates racism.”
As a result of the remarks, several county board members walked out of the room in protest on April 13.
In his proposed Stand Against Illegal Immigration Week resolution, Zoril wrote that “Rock County supports NumbersUSA in its praiseworthy mission to set annual immigration at a level that allows for the stabilization of U.S. population and long-term sustainability of the American quality of life, and to support American workers, especially the most vulnerable, by preventing wage suppression and unfair competition for jobs.”
NumbersUSA is a non-profit organization that, according to its website, is pro-immigrant and pro-immigration and is a group of “moderates, conservatives and liberals working for immigration numbers that serve America’s finest goals.”
NumbersUSA has been criticized for being against immigration in general. Zoril denies that NumbersUSA could be anti-immigration, and said it is indeed just anti-illegal immigration, stating the organization advocates for treating Americans equally regardless of where they were born and that race shouldn’t be a factor in setting immigration policies.
“NumbersUSA supports continued permanent immigration in three categories: nuclear family, special needs refugees, and immigrants with truly extraordinary skills in the national interest. They also advocate for numerical limits to ensure a sustainable and compassionate approach to immigration,” Zoril said.
Past controversy
Zoril has face criticism for comments and behavior some have called racially insensitive.
When the county approved its 2023 budget last November, Zoril proposed cutting two equity management positions to fund a facilities supervisor at a new park and a maintenance position that had only previously been approved through one-time funds.
Zoril’s proposal to cut the positions was not a part of the approved budget. At the time, he said he was looking for a “permanent solution” to funding the park and maintenance positions and to have enough money for raises for staff at Rock Haven, a county-owned assisted living facility.
In 2016, Zoril resigned as the chairperson of the Beloit Equal Opportunities Commission after making a what some deemed a racist remark on a WKOW Facebook post. The Madison ABC affiliate posted an article entitled “Donald Trump polling at zero percent among black voters in Wisconsin,” to which Zoril replied in a comment “Black voters are some of the stupidest people around.”
Zoril later apologized for the post, and in a statement to the Beloit Daily News said, “The indisputable fact is that Black voters, Democrats, and Clinton supporters are pretty much synonymous. The WKOW article was about Black voters. My response was careless. What I meant to say was that in my opinion, Clinton supporters are not making a smart choice for our country.”
In 2020, Zoril criticized the placement of two Black Lives Matter banners attached to the pedestrian bridge leading to Beloit College’s Powerhouse Building. He contended that they were political in nature and not off-premises or labeled as signs for a special event. He also took issue with the size of the signs and how the signs were approved for “an illegal time period” of 141 days. He also called for the removal of City Manager Lori Curtis Luther for allowing the signs to be placed.
The city later asked for the college to relocate the signs. Zoril also said that it was “an issue about fairness, equality and traffic safety.”
