JANESVILLE—Rock County will send a letter of support to the Federal Railroad Administration in hopes of securing a rail stop connecting the county to Madison.
County Board member Jim Farrell, of Janesville, proposed a resolution on the idea earlier this month. He spoke in support of submitting the letter Thursday saying there is “no risk for the county” and the letter itself won’t have a financial impact.
Concerns were raised by other board members, regarding a Janesville to Chicago line that operated for about a year in 2000 and 2001 was suspended for lack of use. They worried that other cities showing interest may not see use either. The letter was still approved, however,
“The naysayers may say this is going to cost us a lot of money but they should read the National Infrastructure Act. This is not a pie in the sky idea of mine. It’s a reality,” Farrell said.
Farrell told supervisors that there’s potential for future rail service from Rock County to areas other than Madison, but that was not the goal yet. He cited examples of Madison, Watertown and Pewaukee, all near the I-94 corridor, expressing support for rail service to Milwaukee.
Two Amtrak rail lines serve Wisconsin. One is the Hiawatha line, which extends from Milwaukee to Chicago with a stop in Sturtevant in Racine County. The other is the Empire Builder line, which has stops in Milwaukee, Columbus, Portage, Wisconsin Dells, Tomah and La Crosse, and ultimately connects Chicago to the Pacific Northwest.
Madison’s only Amtrak service is a connector bus through the Dutch Mill park and ride at U.S. Highway 12-18 and U.S. Highway 51.
Farrell said earlier this month that as long as Rock County gets a rail stop, he wouldn’t have a preference for its specific location.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation recently sent a letter to the Federal Transit Administration, jointly with the Wisconsin Transit and Realty Group, proposing to have commuter rail service along an existing 33-mile freight rail corridor between Kenosha and Milwaukee, through Racine.
According to the letter, the line could serve up to nine stations between the three cities and provide a connection to Chicago from a Metra rail station in Kenosha. Metra is a commuter rail service based in Chicago that has several destinations, mostly in Illinois. In the letter was a projected service start date of mid-2026.
Earlier this month, Illinois secured funding to add rail stops between Rockford and Chicago, part of a broader plan to expand passenger rail service throughout the state.
