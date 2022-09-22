JANESVILLE—Rock County will send a letter of support to the Federal Railroad Administration in hopes of securing a rail stop connecting the county to Madison.

County Board member Jim Farrell, of Janesville, proposed a resolution on the idea earlier this month. He spoke in support of submitting the letter Thursday saying there is “no risk for the county” and the letter itself won’t have a financial impact.

