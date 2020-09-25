JANESVILLE
The Rock County Board on Thursday voted unanimously to reduce the fine for possession of an ounce of THC to $1.
With mandatory court costs, that comes to $114.50 for possession of marijuana or other products containing THC.
The previous fine for a marijuana ticket was $150 plus court costs.
The ordinance affects only those cited by sheriff’s deputies. Arrests by other police agencies in the county still result in higher fines, as set by those municipalities’ boards or councils.
County board member Jacob Taylor of Beloit, who proposed the change, said it was in response to the 2018 county advisory referendum calling for the legalization of recreational marijuana. Sixty-nine percent of voters voted “yes.”
The vote was unanimous for the ordinance, which also reduces the fine to $1 for possession of paraphernalia used to smoke marijuana.
Sheriff Troy Knudson said the change will have little effect on how deputies do their jobs.
Knudson said deputies decide whether to issue a county ordinance violation ticket or to use the state statute when making an arrest.
Those possessing large amounts of marijuana generally are charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, a felony. Those who are suspected of second-offense possession also could be arrested for a felony under state statutes.
Asked about possession of an amount that doesn’t rise to the level of intent-to-deliver but is greater than the amount in the new ordinance, Knudson said deputies would have discretion, and the district attorney’s office makes the final decision about any criminal charge.