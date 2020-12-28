BELOIT
Rock County Board Chairwoman Kara Purviance has resigned from the board to “better balance public life and personal privacy,” according to an email announcing her resignation.
Purviance, who represented Beloit wards 2, 3 and 4, announced her resignation Wednesday.
Purviance sent an email to the sheriff, clerk, county administrator and all county supervisors. The email was obtained by the Beloit Daily News.
“I am writing to you today to tender my resignation from the Rock County Board of Supervisors effective immediately. I appreciate all of you who have offered support and constructive criticism to me in my position as Chair of the County Board,” Purviance stated in her email.
Purviance went on to thank those she worked with closely during what she called a time of crisis and said Rock County was lucky to have such great leadership.
She said she hoped her time as county board chair paved the way for others such as her, whether it be a woman or someone working full time, to know they could be successful in the role.
“Be assured that it was not a lack of commitment that leads me to this choice. Rather, I have made this difficult decision to better balance public life and personal privacy, which I am sure you all can and will respect,” her email reads.
Calls to Purviance regarding the resignation were not immediately returned.
Rock County Board Vice Chair Richard Bostwick said he thought Purviance did a tremendous job.
“She came in cold, and she was up to the task and will be greatly missed,” Bostwick said.
Bostwick said Purviance was elected in April 2020. She had served on the board in the past when she lived in Janesville.
“She was the youngest to be elected as county chair and the first woman, so she broke some barriers,” Bostwick said
At the next board meeting Jan. 14, Bostwick said, there will be a special election held to fill the chair spot. The board member elected will serve out Purviance’s remaining term.