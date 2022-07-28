JANESVILLE
Rock County officials were confronted Thursday night with higher than expected bids for upcoming projects, including a new Rock County Jail that is slated to cost $96 million.
During Thursday night’s county board meeting, supervisors and county officials were pressed on why jail bids came in over budget. Their response was that this happened in part because prevailing bidder JP Cullen was the only company offering estimates for many of the projects.
The county board on Thursday night approved a third round of bids for the jail project, this time for $58.5 million. The other two rounds of bids were approved earlier this year, amounting in total to about $96 million.
Thursday night was the final round of approvals on the jail project.
Transparency
Dan Defor, of Janesville, said during a public comment session during Thursday’s meeting that he was concerned about the transparency of the jail project.
“From a citizen, transparency, acceptability and accountability perspective, would it have made more sense to get the citizens involved earlier in the process by having, let’s say a referendum… versus approving the project at the board level alone,” Defor said. “My understanding is that this is the largest public construction project, or close to it at least, in the history of Rock County, “ that will impact local taxes.
“It’s not uncommon for school districts to have referendums for these types of large capital expenditure projects. Why wasn’t that done here?” DeFor questioned.
Defor also questioned projects that had only one bidder, particularly JP Cullen. Items in the jail bids that went to JP Cullen totaled to about $23 million.
“I see that JP Cullen is acting as a construction manager, perhaps, and these line items were negotiated at a separate general services contract. Even if that’s the case, would it not have been better to request bids from multiple bidders on these common services like concrete, masonry and so forth?” Defor said. “Put it another way from a fiscal responsibility perspective, shouldn’t we have two or more bidders for these services, and if not, why not?
Law library
The county board also considered a resolution Thursday night to renovate the former law library and probate vault into additional courtrooms. The county has newly created space to do this as records in the two rooms have been digitized.
The renovations failed to pass at Thursday’s county board meeting. That needed a super majority, with 20 supervisors voting to approve.
The county had budgeted $500,000 to convert the rooms. However, due to inflation driving up prices for materials the project bids came in more than $150,000 over budget, facilities management director Brent Sutherland said. The low bid came in at $654,320.
Sutherland took responsibility for the estimate being low.
“That’s 100% on me,” Sutherland said.
Criticism regarding JP Cullen also came up in this project, as it won the bid despite Lake Geneva-based Glen Fern Construction being $151,000 lower. That bid was rejected because of “failing to provide the required bid documents,” county documents said.
Sutherland said Glen Fern had “issues with DemandStar,” a third party contractor that accepts bids for the county for government projects.
Supervisor Mike Zoril said it was fiscally irresponsible to approve JP Cullen considering the difference in the two bids.
“I don’t think it’s appropriate to take this up now,” Zoril said.
Sutherland said bidders also could hand deliver estimates to the courthouse, so Glen Fern wasn’t excluded from the process.
Prior to the vote, Branch 3 Judge Jeffrey Kuglitsch said the renovations of the two rooms for additional hearing rooms was needed.
Courtroom L is “extremely confined” and presents safety risks because there is only one access point in and out of the room, the judge said.
“There’s no way out for the judge or commissioner if something were to happen,” Kuglitsch said. “Fortunately, it hasn’t happened there but the potential is there.”
Kuglitsch also said the renovations would allow for him to have a changing room because “my bailiff doesn’t like me wearing my robe through the courthouse because it’s a safety risk.” He also said there is a backlog in court cases, so two additional rooms would have alleviated that.