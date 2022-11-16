JANESVILLE – Capping hours-long debate that stretched late into Tuesday evening, the Rock County Board has approved a 2023 budget that sharply draws down the county’s fund balance to reduce local property taxes.
In the end, the county board approved, on a vote of 15-12, an amendment from Supervisor Mike Zoril to apply $5.6 million from reserve funds and an additional $2 million from excess sales tax revenue to set the county’s portion of the tax rate at what amounts to $433 for the owner of a $100,000 home. Tax bills to be mailed out in December will also have school, municipal and technical college portions.
Without Zoril’s amendment, the tax rate was proposed to be $468 for the owner of a $100,000 home. That still would have been a significant decrease from $542 for 2022 and $583in 2021.
Zoril said his initial aim was to draw the fund balance down to 20% of the county’s operating budget. In the end, the board drew it down to 22%, freeing up about $7.6 million to apply toward the $8.5 million the county had proposed to levy in taxes for 2023, leaving a levy of about $1.1 milion.
Zoril also proposed, and the county board approved, applying $1.5 million of sales tax revenue toward county debt.
County Finance Director Sherry Oja cautioned that the county portion of the tax bills will likely go back up next year, without the one-time infusion of reserve funds.
The $7.6 million was less than $9 million Zoril told The Gazette Monday he planned to propose drawing from reserves. He later said he scaled back the amount after other board members expressed concern that drawing the reserves down too much at one time might negatively impact the county’s bond rating.
Equity positions
In debate Tuesday night, Zoril drew sharp criticism for proposing that two staff positions – a facilities supervisor at a new park and a maintenance position – be funded in the 2023 budget in exchange for two equity management positions being eliminated.
The board had earlier approved the two positions to be funded for one year, but out of local assistance and tribal consistency funds, per a finance committee recommendation.
The proposed amendment from Zoril was ultimately not included in the $218 million budget approved Tuesday night.
Zoril said he was seeking a “permanent solution” to funding the park and maintenance positions, while having enough money left over to allow for raises for staff at Rock Haven, a county-owned assisted living.
Zoril’s proposal followed a suggestion by Supervisor Brent Fox, that stipends to county board members be suspended until a plan was in place to fund the park and maintenance positions.
Zoril proposed to eliminate the two equity management positions that, according to the county’s website, are intended to engage “our workforce to learn about cultural differences, identify implicit bias and equip ourselves with the tools to advance equity.”
Zoril faced immediate criticism from some county board members on the suggestion to eliminate the equity management position, including Genia Stevens and Kevin Leavy – who are both Black.
“I wonder why this is the solution?” Stevens questioned.
Zoril’s proposal drew applause, however, from a large audience, including one person who announced “that’s what we were all thinking.”
Supervisor Jim Farrell called the applause inappropriate, adding that “this is not an amusement park,” and County Chair Richard Bostwick went on to admonish the audience.
Supervisor Janelle Crary, accused Zoril of using racist language in offering the amendment.
“If we’re talking about just positions here at the county, I’m sure that Supervisor Zoril using a racist dog whistle could help that,” Crary said.
According to its website, the county’s mission is to “value diversity, equity and inclusion as core strength components among its workforce and clientele.”
The website goes on to state, “we acknowledge that systemic oppression exists and results in disparities in outcomes for diverse populations” and that the county’s equity priorities “aim to improve policies to align with our commitment to provide culturally competent and responsive services” to diverse needs and characteristics.”
That wording is also on a sign at the Rock County courthouse.
“If we approve this, we can go ahead and take this sign down if we eliminate these two positions. I’m just curious why these two positions, out of all of these positions, why the county would choose these two,” Leavy said.
Farrell called eliminating the equity management positions “a terrible idea,” that would “send a crappy message.”
No ice arena funds
As part of its budget debate, the county board also denied a proposal to allocate $2 million in 2023 for the proposed Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center at the Uptown Janesville mall on Milton Avenue in Janesville.
Farrell, whose seat on the county board represents Janesville, proposed using $2 million in excess sales tax revenue, saying that it was only a small portion of how much the facility would cost. The most recent estimate is about $60 million.
He said the Woodman's Center is proposed not just hockey, but also for basketball, pickleball and as a convention space.
“We need to have amenities to attract people and keep them here,” Farrell said, later adding that “if you want the reputation of being a cheap city or cheap county, then go ahead and deny it.”
Janesville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Christine Rebout lobbied for the funds during a public comment portion of Tuesday's county board meeting. The $2 million request was down from $2.5 million when then-Janesville City Manager Mark Freitag lobbied for what he called “an investment” in September.
Rebout said the arena and convention center could bring in 22,000 people annually.