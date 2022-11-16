Rock County Courthouse
Buy Now

The Rock County Courthouse

 Anthony Wahl/Adams Publishing Group

JANESVILLE – Capping hours-long debate that stretched late into Tuesday evening, the Rock County Board has approved a 2023 budget that sharply draws down the county’s fund balance to reduce local property taxes.

In the end, the county board approved, on a vote of 15-12, an amendment from Supervisor Mike Zoril to apply $5.6 million from reserve funds and an additional $2 million from excess sales tax revenue to set the county’s portion of the tax rate at what amounts to $433 for the owner of a $100,000 home. Tax bills to be mailed out in December will also have school, municipal and technical college portions.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you