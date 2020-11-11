JANESVILLE
Rock County deputies and jailers will be getting body cameras for the first time after a last-minute change to the county's 2021 budget on Tuesday.
Body cameras have become important to law enforcement in recent years in the wake of highly publicized incidents of police shootings and brutality around the country.
The cost is expected to be $365,965 for cameras to outfit 105 deputies plus 91 correctional officers at the jail.
Another $89,016 is earmarked for an analyst who will oversee storage of camera recordings and training, said county board member Mary Beaver, who proposed the budget change.
Beaver, who is chairwoman of the board's public safety and justice committee, said the public urged the board to take the action, and Sheriff Troy Knudson wanted the cameras, as well.
The vote was unanimous.
Beaver said the cameras could provide evidence to protect the county from lawsuits, and it could keep deputies safer because people often change their behavior when they know they are being recorded.
Racial justice advocates say body cameras can show misconduct by officers, leading to justice for families of victims and changes in law-enforcement procedures.
The costs won't change the county's tax levy for 2021, Beaver said. The money will come from excess sales tax revenue and from the deletion of a new position proposed earlier, a communications manager who would have acted as spokesman for the county.
The spending is part of the $212 million budget the board approved Tuesday.
Beloit, Janesville and some other police forces in the county have had body cameras for some time.
Now, county patrol cars have cameras, and cameras cover much but not all of the jail.
