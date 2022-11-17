JANESVILLE -- Renegotiations are underway with the Blackhawk Curling Club for its lease at the Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds, Rock County Facilities Management Director Brent Sutherland confirmed Thursday.
The county board’s General Services Committee voted Sept. 27 to renegotiate the lease with the club.
“We won’t actually share with the committee (the details) until we have that finalized,” Sutherland said.
The curling club has a small building at the county fairgrounds it uses for events. The lease agreement, in effect until at least 2038 if it isn’t broken, allows the curling club to use space at the fairgrounds for free. The club has used the space since 1972. The club pays the county $1,000 a year for services that include snow removal, parking lot maintenance and electricity for parking lot floodlights.
The county board voted to extend the lease in October.
County supervisor Mike Zoril, who also sits on the General Services Committee, argued that the terms of the lease were not advantageous to the county and that “taxpayers should not subsidize a private club consisting of less than 0.1% of the county’s population when no rent will be collected. Zoril also said he believed a March 2021 county resolution that authorized upgrades on the building at the fairgrounds violated the lease.
In March 2021, the county board approved spending almost $95,000 to upgrade the facilities at the fairgrounds, including replacing the main Blackhawk Building’s roof and adding a new roof for the bathrooms in the fair secretary’s office, which is separate from the Blackhawk Building used by the curling club.
Zoril, who wasn’t on the county board in March 2021 when the resolution was approved, called for an investigation to see “whether any county employees or supervisors that were club members” influenced approval of the spending.
Club President Sonja Bagley pushed back on that claim, stating in an October email that the improvements are covered in the club’s lease terms citing a different line in the agreement that “maintenance and repair of the exterior of the Blackhawk Building shall be the responsibility of lessor (the county).”
Bagley, who was not the club president in 2021, did not address the part of the agreement referring to new construction.
The county board in March 2021 approved the funding for the building upgrades without discussion. The resolution approving the funds noted that the building’s roof was tin and had several “temporary repairs” and that the roof of the secretary’s office restrooms was “a shingled roof in need of replacement.”
One term of the lease is that if the county were to relocate the fairgrounds, the curling club’s lease would be broken.
Zoril introduced a resolution in October for the county to create an ad hoc committee to explore moving the fairgrounds. The resolution stated the fairgrounds have a “significant amount of deferred maintenance” and that it would cost $14.3 million to address that in order to remain at the current location. The draft resolution also stated that the current location “makes it difficult or impossible to take advantage of the top two revenue drivers of a county fair—beer sales and parking.”
The Agriculture and Extension Education Committee ultimately did not recommend that the county board create the ad hoc committee.
The county’s Agriculture and Extension Education Committee discussed relocating the Fairgrounds in 2018, but opted not to.
“I said, ‘Are you sure this is where you want to be? The two biggest revenue generators are beer sales and parking, and you don’t have either,’” Sutherland told The Gazette in October.
The General Services Committee meets again this Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 8:45 a.m. at the county’s public works building in Shopiere, 3501 E. Shopiere Lane, Beloit.