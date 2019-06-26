JANESVILLE

Steaks will be sizzling and plentiful Friday as the Rock County Beef Producers host their annual beef cookout at the Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds.

The event, which runs from 5-8 p.m. Friday at 1301 Craig Ave., is a fundraiser for scholarships that help Rock County youth involved in agriculture.

A 12-ounce ribeye dinner is $18. The 6-ounce ribeye meal is $15, and the beef hot dog meal is $10. All meals come with baked potato, corn, dinner roll and a beverage, and desserts will be for sale.

Uncooked steaks also will be available in bulk packages. A pack of four 12-ounce steaks is $45; a six-pack of 6-ounce steaks is $35, and 12 hot dogs cost $10.