01STOCK_ROCKCOUNTY_SEAL

JANESVILLE — Rock County is following the lead of other government entities in banning the use of TikTok on county-owned devices.

A resolution was introduced at a Rock County Board meeting Thursday night by Supervisor Ron Woodman, who represents the town of Clinton, part of the village of Clinton and parts of the towns of La Prairie, Bradford and Turtle.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you