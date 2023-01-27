JANESVILLE — Rock County is following the lead of other government entities in banning the use of TikTok on county-owned devices.
A resolution was introduced at a Rock County Board meeting Thursday night by Supervisor Ron Woodman, who represents the town of Clinton, part of the village of Clinton and parts of the towns of La Prairie, Bradford and Turtle.
It went on to be approved unanimously by the county board Thursday night.
Woodman indicated he was only interested in a ban on county-owned devices. He said he has no interest in extending the ban to the use of TikTok on personal devices, nor any interest in banning other social media platforms on county or personally-owned devices.
In his resolution, Woodman expressed concern over the security of county government data and programs and the security of data the county has on Rock County citizens.
“It’s one less thing that IT has to be worried about,” Woodman said.
The resolution allows exceptions for the use of TikTok to “county agencies with investigative powers.”
The county will be drafting a policy on how TikTok may be used for investigations, so that data and systems are not vulnerable to attacks or foreign seizure of data.
County Administrator Josh Smith told supervisors Thursday night that the county’s IT department will be able to restrict what is downloadable on devices, so the TikTok app will not be downloadable.
Smith also said other than use by the sheriff’s office, there is no known official and sanctioned TikTok use within the county government.
If the app is already on a device, IT will remove it, Smith said, noting that there is an existing county policy that departments need permission to use any social media — TikTok or otherwise.
In January, Gov. Tony Evers banned the use of TikTok on Wisconsin-owned devices, saying privacy, safety and security were potentially at risk. Twenty-one other states have also taken that step.
TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company now based in Singapore. Elected officials in Washington on both sides of the political aisle have raised red flags about TikTok and the potential to push pro-China misinformation or steal American user data. There have been concerns that data could be accessed by the Chinese government.
The U.S. military banned TikTok use by members in 2020 over security concerns. U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, announced Tuesday that he would introduce a bill banning TikTok nationwide.
And the UW System on Tuesday announced it would “restrict” the use of TikTok on system- owned devices. It did not specify whether efforts would be made to limit use in certain situations or if it would be an total ban.
