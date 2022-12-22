ECHO Christmas Dinner
Volunteer Mikayla Kind serves meals to those attending the annual Christmas dinner provided by ECHO at St. William Church in Janesville in 2018.

 Gazette file photo

If a warm—and free—Christmas meal is on your wish list, a variety of Rock County organizations plan to provide free meals this holiday weekend. They’re planned on Christmas Day in Janesville and Beloit, and on Friday in Sharon.

JANESVILLE Echo Inc.

