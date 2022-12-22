If a warm—and free—Christmas meal is on your wish list, a variety of Rock County organizations plan to provide free meals this holiday weekend. They’re planned on Christmas Day in Janesville and Beloit, and on Friday in Sharon.
JANESVILLE Echo Inc.
ECHO Inc. will be hosting its annual Christmas Dinner at St. William’s Catholic Church, 1820 Ravine St., Janesville, from 11 a.m.—1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25. Anyone is welcome to attend.
The event has been going on for over 30 years, according to Jessica Locher, executive director at ECHO. This will be the first year returning to an in-person meal, since the COVID-19 pandemic.
ECHO will be providing turkey, ham, mashed potatoes with gravy, stuffing, mixed vegetables, rolls and mini cheesecake bites for people to enjoy.
“This meal is funded through ECHO’s food program which is funded by community donations,” Locher said. “Jon Gordon is the chef in charge of the meal and preparation. Blackhawk Technical College Culinary Program also assisted with preparing the turkeys ahead of time.”
“If you would like a ride or a meal delivered please call 608-921-5900 before 11 a.m.on Dec. 25,” Locher noted.
Deliveries are restricted to Janesville residents but the in-person dinner is open to all.
ECHO has in the past been able to provide 500-700 meals every year, according to Locher.
Locher said the organization makes sure to keep this event on every year.
“We wanted to ensure everyone has a warm meal on Christmas and has a place to go if they so choose,” Locher said.
BELOIT Higher Ground Christian Church
Higher Ground Christian Church, 160 Park Ave. in Beloit will be providing a free meal to-go on Christmas Day. It’s open to all.
Meals can be picked up from noon—3 p.m. at the church. Meals will include ham, corn, green beans, salad, rolls, pasta salad and a dessert.
Volunteers will be delivering meals to people who can’t make it to the church.
Lahoma Anderson, wife of Pastor Sherrick Anderson, founded the event called Feeding Hungry Hearts in Rock County.
Anderson provided the following phone number for families interested in meal deliveries or if they would like to volunteer for the event. Interested individuals can call 608-921-2703 to schedule a delivery or help out.
“I was inspired to help provide meals for families, after talking to the Beloit community and through God,” Anderson said. “God gave me the idea to put on this event. I tried negotiating with God to see if we could hold it on Dec. 23 or earlier in the week, but he told me it has to be on Christmas.”
Anderson hopes to provide everyone with a smile and full stomach on Christmas Day.
St Paul Lutheran Church
St Paul Lutheran Church, 617 St Lawrence Ave, in Beloit, will be providing breakfast on Christmas Day.
The sit-down event will take place at the Fellowship Hall on the church’s lower level, with serving beginning at 10. It’s open to all.
“It will be a short event that will last around an hour or two,” said Pastor Lucy Wynard.
The breakfast will include sausage, pancakes and other food items provided by church members.
Interactive caroling and a children’s story time will take place at the fellowship hall, while people are enjoying their breakfast.
“Providing a safe, warm place to enjoy a meal with the community is important to us,” Wynard said.
Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels delivers free meals in Beloit, including on holidays.
“On Christmas, Beloit Meals On Wheels will deliver meals along with gifts to each client made by the Kerry Quality Team,” said Michele Caldwell, Communications Consultant with Meals On Wheels.
In addition to the meals and gifts, the Beloit Meals on Wheels Team went the extra mile to provide something extra for the seniors of the community.
“Over the weekend, we will send out a bag with a two-day supply of shelf-stable, emergency food for our homebound seniors,” Caldwell said. “Along with the shelf-stable meals, we included Christmas cards from Todd School, Stateline Student Volunteers, Beloit Senior Living, Milton Interact Club, and Beloit Junior Woman’s Club.”
SHARON Small Towne Preservations
The Small Towne Preservations, a non-profit organization located in the village of Sharon, will host a free Holiday Fest on Friday, Dec. 23, with a meal and fun.
AARP Wisconsin granted the non-profit a $1,000 grant to provide a free meal for people in need. It will take place from 3-6 p.m. at Small Towne Lounge, 114 Plain St, in Sharon.
Small Towne Preservations wants to prioritize seniors within the community that are on a tight budget, but welcome anyone to attend.
“We will be limited to 25 meals this year, but we hope to double the capacity for next year,” said Amanda Rose, treasurer of Small Towne Preservations.
Rose requests that interested parties pre-register in person either at the lounge or at Small Towne Market, 201 Baldwin Street.
The dinner will include turkey and several side dishes and will be served buffet-style. Christmas-themed films will be playing on a screen while people enjoy their meal.
“We were so excited and grateful, when we were awarded the grant,” Rose said. “This money that AARP has provided will go a long way in providing an amazing meal. No one will leave hungry, and we will have a wonderful time.”