JANESVILLE
Applicants are need to fill two vacancies on the Rock County Housing Authority, according to a Rock County news release.
Candidates with experience in real estate, community development, finance, residential construction, social services or business are preferred.
The county board chair will appoint two candidates to be confirmed by the county board, according to the release.
Appointees will serve three-year terms. The housing authority meets as needed and is not expected to meet more than once a month, according to the release.
Candidates should send an email or letter explaining their interest and qualifications to serve. Resumes outlining relevant experience will also be accepted.
Applications should be emailed to countyadmin@co.rock.wi.us or mailed to Richard Bostwick, Rock County Board chairman, Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St., Janesville, WI, 53545.
Submissions are due by 5 p.m. Friday, April 2.
The Rock County Housing Authority provides oversight to HOME program revolving loan funds used to assist low- to moderate-income individuals in repairs and rehabilitation to homes in the county but outside Beloit and Janesville.