Granger Smith arrives at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in April 2019. Smith will play the Rock County 4-H Fair on Friday, July 28, the fair announced Monday.
The University of Wisconsin marching band plays at Lambeau Field before the Green Bay Packers played the New York Jets last October in Green Bay. Members of the band will provide the grandstand entertainment at the Rock County 4-H Fair on Tuesday, July 25, the fair announced Monday.
Dylan Scott performs during CMA Fest 2022 on June 11, 2022, at the Chevy Riverfront Stage in Nashville, Tenn. Scott will play the Rock County 4-H Fair on Thursday, July 27, the fair announced Monday.
Associated Press
Associated Press
The Rock County 4-H Fair will welcome country music artists Dylan Scott and Granger Smith as two of its grandstand acts during the weeklong fair in July.
In addition to the concerts, the UW Marching Band will also perform, and the fair will put on a showing of “Top Gun Maverick.”
The UW Marching Band will kick off the grandstand entertainment for this year’s fair at 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 25. Admission to the show is free with a fair ticket.
On Wednesday, July 26, the fair will feature an outdoor movie night with a showing of “Top Gun Maverick” with an assist from the Hedberg Public Library with the projection screen. The showing is also free.
Multiplatinum country singer Dylan Scott will take the stage at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 27. Then on Friday night, July 28, Granger Smith, also known as Earl Dibbles Jr. on his family’s YouTube series “The Smiths,” will perform at 8 p.m.
Preferred admission tickets that will be sold online only at a cost of $25 will include access to a designated, standing-room-only section at the front of the grandstand stage for the Scott and Smith shows. Free admission to the lawn behind the preferred section and the grandstand bleachers will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Weekend grandstand shows include Big League Bullriders at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 29, and monster trucks at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 30, the last day of the fair. Both are free after buying a fair ticket.
