JANESVILLE
Seven candidates are vying for spots on the Rock County 4-H Fair Court of Honor at this year's fair, which runs July 27 through Aug. 1 at the Janesville fairgrounds.
Fair officials will interview the candidates starting at 9 a.m. Sunday at the fairgrounds. They then will select the court of honor, whose members will promote the fair at parades and other summer events.
Court of honor members will answer a final question at 7 p.m. July 27, when the Fairest of the Fair winner will be selected.
The candidates are:
- Bailey Clifton, daughter of Donald Clifton and Dawn Clifton and a member of Badger 4-H for 13 years.
- Laura Owens, daughter of Katherine Owens and an 11-year member of Consolidated 4-H.
- Morgan Knilans, daughter of Michael Knilans and Kay Knilans and a member of Craig High School FFA for four years.
- Amber Krebs, daughter of Kim and Scott Krebs and a Lima 4-H member for 10 years.
- Hailey Rowley, daughter of Amy Rowley and Mitch Rowley and a 12-year member of Magnolia 4-H.
- Emma McNally, daughter of Jeff and Tonia McNally and a member of Milton 4-H for 11 years.
- Grace Newcomb, daughter of Karen Slinde-Lueth and a 10-year member of Renegades 4-H.